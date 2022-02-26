Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Welcome to RFF, RealLifed!
we lost them
Suuper excited already! Morocco is already a great location ❤️
2 countries in and this Australian season has already seen more continents than US 33. And it looks like they're using taxis too.
I dont know.. I kinda think Longreach is better. Jk! I would give up quite a lot to race around the world. Quote from: RealLifed on March 09, 2022, 07:30:38 AMSuuper excited already! Morocco is already a great location ❤️
Finally new sightings, lol. LOVING this route! Host change aside, they are putting TAR33's route to shame.4 continents now including Australia.
