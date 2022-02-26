« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 1988 times)

TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« on: February 26, 2022, 07:59:44 AM »

PLEASE only use this to bitch/moan/squeal with excitement. :conf:

ACTUAL race spoiling, helpful info, suggestions about what may be coming...the DETECTIVE part of what we do...should 1000% be in Discussion of spoilers thread.

Please don't bury helpful info in here..it may never be seen.  :funny:

(NO posting until the race is underway.)
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #1 on: March 05, 2022, 04:50:28 PM »
Morocco, excellent choice for the first leg. Great to see they're back to the world travel! :D
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #2 on: March 05, 2022, 04:53:18 PM »
Whew, jumping right into Africa. That's exciting!

I hope the cast and crew can all stay safe and make it through the whole season with zero COVID cases.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #3 on: March 05, 2022, 08:04:00 PM »
Can't believe leg 1 is Sydney to Chefchaouen, Morocco. I was not expecting a jump from Oceania to Africa! Very happy about it as I love the legs in Morocco from the US version!
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #4 on: March 05, 2022, 08:10:42 PM »
I hope they dont make those guys wear those gold shorts the entire race.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #5 on: March 06, 2022, 02:07:58 AM »
Hoping for a back to normal season with a MF or FF team winning.

No more invaders, skip a leg and overly complicated twists this time around.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #6 on: March 06, 2022, 02:19:15 AM »
I'd be alright with them doing the Salvage & Sabotage again. It was a creative new non-elimination penalty, and there's plenty more possibilities they could come up with for each. The Speed Bump's getting stale after so many years.

But ditch the stupid First Class Pass, by all means. A team should never get an entire day off from a leg.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #7 on: March 07, 2022, 10:06:24 AM »
So excited to get official confirmation of them in Morocco!

I'm hyped to see that they're at the same market as the TAR25 Morcco visit to get that chaotic market feel back that was missing in TAR33.

Though I am a bit nervous about their COVID safety handling. If a crew member or team tests positive for COVID-19, they'll probably shut the production down or suspended it or something. I feel like being in a crowded market is definitely more risky and the fact that we can see that teams are not wearing masks either is a bit concerning. I'm sure they're vaccinated but there can always be a breakthrough case so that makes me worried...
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #8 on: March 07, 2022, 11:11:49 AM »
A start in Morocco, whether it's one leg or two, with a first-for-the-series visit to Chefchaouen, is ridiculously cool. Here's hoping they don't let bad leg design get in the way of amazing locations.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #9 on: March 09, 2022, 07:30:38 AM »
Suuper excited already! Morocco is already a great location ❤️
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #10 on: March 09, 2022, 10:18:27 AM »
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #11 on: March 10, 2022, 09:12:34 AM »
Quote from: Plaidmoon on March 09, 2022, 10:18:27 AM
:welcome:

Welcome to RFF, RealLifed!

 :bigwelcome

Thank you ❤️
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #12 on: March 10, 2022, 11:52:59 AM »
I was looking at our wiki and found out this is the first time any non-US version has ever gone to Morocco!!!
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #13 on: March 11, 2022, 09:50:03 AM »
we lost them
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #14 on: March 11, 2022, 05:36:18 PM »
Quote from: ZBC Company on March 11, 2022, 09:50:03 AM
we lost them
Maybe they are just taking a longer extended pitstop? Considering the long flight jump from Australia to Morocco and the effect of COVID
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #15 on: March 12, 2022, 06:24:58 AM »
I dont know.. I kinda think Longreach is better. Jk! I would give up quite a lot to race around the world.

Quote from: RealLifed on March 09, 2022, 07:30:38 AM
Suuper excited already! Morocco is already a great location ❤️
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #16 on: March 12, 2022, 03:35:32 PM »
2 countries in and this Australian season has already seen more continents than US 33. And it looks like they're using taxis too.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 AM »
AAAAAHHHH!!! <3

Sorry, but Santorini. I've always wanted TAR to visit there! Part of the reason I love it so much is as a Pokémon fan. It was the inspiration for Sootopolis City.

Only TAR China ever has.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:35:06 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on March 12, 2022, 03:35:32 PM
2 countries in and this Australian season has already seen more continents than US 33. And it looks like they're using taxis too.

Lower those expectations; AUS4 only went to Asia and Africa.

BTW, MegaTen > Pokemon.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:01:56 PM »
Is anybody else not a fan of the Salvage/Sabotage? I don't like that you can get rewarded for placing last and punished for the crime of...placing second-to-last? And the reverse isn't much better. Absolutely prefer the Speed Bump/Marked for Elimination to this
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:46:44 AM »
Quote from: Jobelle on March 12, 2022, 06:24:58 AM
I dont know.. I kinda think Longreach is better. Jk! I would give up quite a lot to race around the world.

Quote from: RealLifed on March 09, 2022, 07:30:38 AM
Suuper excited already! Morocco is already a great location ❤️

Omg I feel you :(

As big and diverse and great as Australia it just didn't doesn't feel the same as the global travel format for me
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:48:02 AM »
Also niceeee @ Greece ❤️
