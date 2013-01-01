Well, that confirms that Tiffany & Cynthia are either 4th or our missing team in the F3, as we only had hearsay, without photo confirmation of them racing in AUS.
Between Heath and Toni / Lauren and Steph (oddly they're both Darker shade of blue teams), the latter are the only team without win. Also, with the prominent edit Heath and Toni been getting, if they're out in Mexico 3, I kind of expected they might have done a similar tease they did with Flick & Gabby for the promo for Belize 1. At least, from this standpoint it seems more likely that Lauren & Steph are our 6th place team.