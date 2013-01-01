« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Some analysis from the promo for Legs 18-20:



Tiffany & Cynthia performing a task at Optus Stadium.



Pako & Mori at The Ozone (also Optus Stadium).



Cynthia doing the skydiving Roadblock.



Heath & Toni at an unknown place (In WA?).

Based on the promos/sightings, the only teams we cannot properly confirm made it to Australia are Lauren & Steph and Heath & Toni. Considering how Heath & Toni are currently leading on betting sites by an enormous margin (which was correct during AUS4/5), it would be surprising if they missed out on the finale. And if they won, I believe this would be the first time in a while where we didn't see the winners at all during finale sightings.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Heath & Toni have placed top 2 for the last six legs. Lauren & Steph have been plodding along since they came back. The odds are absolutely on the latter to go.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Well, that confirms that Tiffany & Cynthia are either 4th or our missing team in the F3, as we only had hearsay, without photo confirmation of them racing in AUS.
Between Heath and Toni / Lauren and Steph (oddly they're both Darker shade of blue teams), the latter are the only team without win. Also, with the prominent edit Heath and Toni been getting, if they're out in Mexico 3, I kind of expected they might have done a similar tease they did with Flick & Gabby for the promo for Belize 1. At least, from this standpoint it seems more likely that Lauren & Steph are our 6th place team.

