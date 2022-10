The preview also basically telegraphs Pako & Mori's elimination reading between the lines, implies it's because Pako/they can't or won't complete the task at the stadium

I will respectfully disagree, especially if they winFrom a competitive standpoint Toni & Heath have pushed themselves into the top tier of teams this season with Pako & Mori and the ever-declining Angel & Frankie, and the pair of them have been kind and supportive to each other and the other competitors in the face of all the insanity that is The Amazing Race Australia (to say nothing of her having incurable cancer or racing around the world post-pandemic).There's a brief preview from the official twitter - https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1576648286697656323 Tiffany & Cynthia are running to the(they may be asked to go to). I have to assume this is where the plane roadblock occurs.Tiffany's jacket would suggest it's early in the day, but who knows with this franchiseAngel & Frankie are running past the Love Locks to get to theOn TAR 9, all they had to do was go up and get a clue from here; in this franchise I would not be surprised if they reprised the love locks task from TAR 6 and other versions in some manner.