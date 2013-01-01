« previous next »
Today at 12:16:21 AM
Some analysis from the promo for Legs 18-20:



Tiffany & Cynthia performing a task at Optus Stadium.



Pako & Mori at The Ozone (also Optus Stadium).



Cynthia doing the skydiving Roadblock.



Heath & Toni at an unknown place (In WA?).

Based on the promos/sightings, the only teams we cannot properly confirm made it to Australia are Lauren & Steph and Heath & Toni. Considering how Heath & Toni are currently leading on betting sites by an enormous margin (which was correct during AUS4/5), it would be surprising if they missed out on the finale. And if they won, I believe this would be the first time in a while where we didn't see the winners at all during finale sightings.
Today at 07:29:26 AM
Heath & Toni have placed top 2 for the last six legs. Lauren & Steph have been plodding along since they came back. The odds are absolutely on the latter to go.
