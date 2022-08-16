Not sure if this is the right place to post this, so mods please feel free to move or delete as needed!
It seems to me there is a disconnect between the number of legs and the locations visited.
If memory serves correct, we were thinking there would be somewhere in the neighborhood of 24 legs like last season. I also remember us talking about how we might expect 3 legs in each location.
However, this seems to pose an issue, as we have
Morocco (1A, 1B and 2)
Greece (3, 4 and 5)
Turkey (6, 7 and
Colombia (9, 10 and 11)
Belize (12, 13 and 14)
Mexico (15, 16, and 17)
Western Australia (18, 19, 20)
This leaves for four unaccounted legs. I think there are three possibilities:
1) There are only 20 legs instead of 24
2) Teams are spending more than three legs in each country
3) There is an as-of-yet unknown destination (or destinations!) that teams visited
What do you guys think is most likely?