Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #275 on: August 16, 2022, 01:01:00 PM »
It goes without saying that one can fully rule out Grant Bowler.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #276 on: August 23, 2022, 12:35:37 PM »
New promo of Bren & Anja:
https://twitter.com/Channel10AU/status/1561941402539393025

Is it a pit stop from their 1st moroccan leg in 0:12?
Xoruz

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #277 on: August 23, 2022, 01:32:01 PM »
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #278 on: August 24, 2022, 12:15:58 AM »
Very near to both Riad Catalina from Season 3 as well as 25's al-Matjar Carpet Shop.
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #279 on: August 24, 2022, 09:04:14 PM »
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChqjQ5UqhMW/?hl=en

Looks like they did the good ol' cinnamon challenge in Morocco.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #280 on: August 26, 2022, 03:40:06 AM »
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1562582909621764096

You can see Bren and Anja saying "We can't do it." in 0:24. It looks like the place with these animal skins in pools like in TAR3/TAR5.

Any idea if this task was in Marrakech leg (which they survived) or in Chefchaouen?
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #281 on: August 29, 2022, 03:35:40 PM »
Episode descriptions for Episode 4-6:

Episode 4: Racers arrive in Athens for a thrilling round of archery, and a visit to the fabled Temple of Poseidon, before facing a tricky detour and a spanakopita feeding frenzy that may determine their fate.

Episode 5: Teams test their driving skills and go fishing from the docks, before they must lead a donkey up a cliff, and jump into a parkour challenge across Santorini's rooftops in the adventure of a lifetime.

Episode 6: Teams race to Mt Parnassus in the Greek Alps, where they must hold their own traditional Greek wedding ceremony, and dive into a frosty challenge. Will someone be sent home on this leg of the race?

So based on these descriptions and our sightings it looks like both Jake and Holly and Bren and Anja did not make it to Episode 5 as all other teams were seen in Santorini or in later legs. I would guess models being out at 18th due to penalty and then Bren and Anja being eliminated in Greece I.

Also Episode 6 description kind of suggest NEL?
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #282 on: August 29, 2022, 03:40:32 PM »
I could already tell Bren & Anja won't last long. They're a team TARAus casts every season, an older pair who makes great entertainment but aren't cut out for the competitive environment.

Plus they're advertised as animal lovers and "vegan warriors". They'll probably take a penalty as soon as something comes up involving animals or meat. Some who came on the show in the past weren't willing to break with their values for a chance to win, like vegetarian Terence from TAR13.
Robin4

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #283 on: August 30, 2022, 08:44:27 AM »
Do Sam and Alex have to drop out before the beginning of next leg or how are they not spotted anywhere else but Bren and Anja are
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #284 on: August 30, 2022, 02:22:39 PM »
Quote from: Robin4 on August 30, 2022, 08:44:27 AM
Do Sam and Alex have to drop out before the beginning of next leg or how are they not spotted anywhere else but Bren and Anja are

I don't think so, I think people saw them on that picture at the hotel in the day, and because people thought the leg was only night, but it was part of the same leg...
I hope they don't come back, they were terrible...
Joberio

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #285 on: August 30, 2022, 03:13:19 PM »
Somebody left?
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #286 on: August 30, 2022, 03:53:56 PM »
So Here is my specs from new promos and other videos:

Sam & Alex and Jake & Holly are not seen after next leg...

but everybody else is seen until episode 5 (In Santorini), and the description for episode 4 is racing in Athens. So I think these two teams are our next teams outs in episode 3 and 4
(Unless episode 4 is a NEL, or that Athens is just the first part and they do travel in Santorini).

Last seen in Santorini: (Eliminated in Greece or Turkey)
- Tammy & Vincent
- Crystal & Reem
- Sam & Stu
- Morgan & Lilly

We know Fliss & Tottie make it somewhere warm (so after Greece) when she hurts herself. Next to her in that scene is a sign in English, so could it be Belize?

We know all the other teams make it to Colombia

Last seen in Colombia:
- Flick & Gabby (Someone said they made it to Mexico but I didn't see any caps)
- Kathy & Chace
- Stuart & Glennon

Last Seen in Belize:
-Jodie & Claire (Survive first Belize leg)
-Chelsea & Jamus (Survive first Belize leg, but active on Social Media during that time, so probably eliminated in Belize 2 or 3, or Mexico 1)
-Heath & Toni (Survive first Belize leg)
-Tiffany & Cynthia (Report of red shirt FF team in Australia but we can't be sure it's them 100%)

Last Seen in Mexico:
- Lauren & Steph

These 3 teams spotted in Australia:

- Kelly & Georgia (Final 3)
- Angel & Frankie (Final 3)
- Pako & Mori (Made it to Perth, active on Social Media before the end of the race, so perhaps our Final 4 (or 5) team


Did I missed anything?
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #287 on: August 30, 2022, 04:49:41 PM »
It's funny how during filming certain ppl thought Bren and Anja made it to Belize. Bren and Anja didn't stand a chance to win or go far
gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #288 on: August 30, 2022, 05:24:29 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on August 30, 2022, 04:49:41 PM
It's funny how during filming certain ppl thought Bren and Anja made it to Belize. Bren and Anja didn't stand a chance to win or go far

It was them being misidentified as Jodie & Claire. Whoops!  :groan:
Brannockdevice

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:32:42 PM »
Not sure if this is the right place to post this, so mods please feel free to move or delete as needed!

It seems to me there is a disconnect between the number of legs and the locations visited.

If memory serves correct, we were thinking there would be somewhere in the neighborhood of 24 legs like last season. I also remember us talking about how we might expect 3 legs in each location.

However, this seems to pose an issue, as we have

Morocco (1A, 1B and 2)
Greece (3, 4 and 5)
Turkey (6, 7 and 8)
Colombia (9, 10 and 11)
Belize (12, 13 and 14)
Mexico (15, 16, and 17)
Western Australia (18, 19, 20)

This leaves for four unaccounted legs. I think there are three possibilities:

1) There are only 20 legs instead of 24
2) Teams are spending more than three legs in each country
3) There is an as-of-yet unknown destination (or destinations!) that teams visited

What do you guys think is most likely?
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:52:39 PM »
Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if we missed a country. I remember some odd gaps in filming. Due to the Covid situation, they probably had to take a brief break in Turkey when Scott came in, to test everyone and such.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #291 on: Today at 08:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 08:52:39 PM
Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if we missed a country. I remember some odd gaps in filming. Due to the Covid situation, they probably had to take a brief break in Turkey when Scott came in, to test everyone and such.

We did not miss a country. The Season credits on 10 Play only credit Morocco, Turkey, Greece, Colombia, Belize, Mexico, and WA for location sightings.

I'm going to agree with Brannock and say that this season is just 20 legs, 7 weeks, 21 episodes.
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #292 on: Today at 09:00:31 PM »
Great then! That means only 3 non-eliminations in the whole season, assuming things run smoothly for the cast. A huge improvement over the 50 from last season.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:03:20 PM »
Also some VERY stray analysis from the intros/season preview:



Stuart & Glennon in Colombia.



Jodie & Claire doing what appears to be Turkish oil wrestling?



Confirmation of Optus Stadium as a location in our Perth leg (Mori & Pako seen!).



A proper confirmation of our third Belize leg location - Buddha Bowl Belize and Bambu Tea + Coffee is in San Ignacio, Belize. That means our Belize legs are in Belize City, Caye Caulker, and San Ignacio.

And that's all I have for now.
