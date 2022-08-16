So Here is my specs from new promos and other videos:



Sam & Alex and Jake & Holly are not seen after next leg...



but everybody else is seen until episode 5 (In Santorini), and the description for episode 4 is racing in Athens. So I think these two teams are our next teams outs in episode 3 and 4

(Unless episode 4 is a NEL, or that Athens is just the first part and they do travel in Santorini).



Last seen in Santorini: (Eliminated in Greece or Turkey)

- Tammy & Vincent

- Crystal & Reem

- Sam & Stu

- Morgan & Lilly



We know Fliss & Tottie make it somewhere warm (so after Greece) when she hurts herself. Next to her in that scene is a sign in English, so could it be Belize?



We know all the other teams make it to Colombia



Last seen in Colombia:

- Flick & Gabby (Someone said they made it to Mexico but I didn't see any caps)

- Kathy & Chace

- Stuart & Glennon



Last Seen in Belize:

-Jodie & Claire (Survive first Belize leg)

-Chelsea & Jamus (Survive first Belize leg, but active on Social Media during that time, so probably eliminated in Belize 2 or 3, or Mexico 1)

-Heath & Toni (Survive first Belize leg)

-Tiffany & Cynthia (Report of red shirt FF team in Australia but we can't be sure it's them 100%)



Last Seen in Mexico:

- Lauren & Steph



These 3 teams spotted in Australia:



- Kelly & Georgia (Final 3)

- Angel & Frankie (Final 3)

- Pako & Mori (Made it to Perth, active on Social Media before the end of the race, so perhaps our Final 4 (or 5) team





Did I missed anything?