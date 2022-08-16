So Here is my specs from new promos and other videos:
Sam & Alex and Jake & Holly are not seen after next leg...
but everybody else is seen until episode 5 (In Santorini), and the description for episode 4 is racing in Athens. So I think these two teams are our next teams outs in episode 3 and 4
(Unless episode 4 is a NEL, or that Athens is just the first part and they do travel in Santorini).
Last seen in Santorini: (Eliminated in Greece or Turkey)
- Tammy & Vincent
- Crystal & Reem
- Sam & Stu
- Morgan & Lilly
We know Fliss & Tottie make it somewhere warm (so after Greece) when she hurts herself. Next to her in that scene is a sign in English, so could it be Belize?
We know all the other teams make it to Colombia
Last seen in Colombia:
- Flick & Gabby (Someone said they made it to Mexico but I didn't see any caps)
- Kathy & Chace
- Stuart & Glennon
Last Seen in Belize:
-Jodie & Claire (Survive first Belize leg)
-Chelsea & Jamus (Survive first Belize leg, but active on Social Media during that time, so probably eliminated in Belize 2 or 3, or Mexico 1)
-Heath & Toni (Survive first Belize leg)
-Tiffany & Cynthia (Report of red shirt FF team in Australia but we can't be sure it's them 100%)
Last Seen in Mexico:
- Lauren & Steph
These 3 teams spotted in Australia:
- Kelly & Georgia (Final 3)
- Angel & Frankie (Final 3)
- Pako & Mori (Made it to Perth, active on Social Media before the end of the race, so perhaps our Final 4 (or 5) team
Did I missed anything?