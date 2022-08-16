« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 33375 times)

0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #275 on: August 16, 2022, 01:01:00 PM »
It goes without saying that one can fully rule out Grant Bowler.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #276 on: August 23, 2022, 12:35:37 PM »
New promo of Bren & Anja:
https://twitter.com/Channel10AU/status/1561941402539393025

Is it a pit stop from their 1st moroccan leg in 0:12?
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1122
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #277 on: August 23, 2022, 01:32:01 PM »
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #278 on: August 24, 2022, 12:15:58 AM »
Very near to both Riad Catalina from Season 3 as well as 25's al-Matjar Carpet Shop.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3599
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #279 on: August 24, 2022, 09:04:14 PM »
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChqjQ5UqhMW/?hl=en

Looks like they did the good ol' cinnamon challenge in Morocco.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #280 on: August 26, 2022, 03:40:06 AM »
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1562582909621764096

You can see Bren and Anja saying "We can't do it." in 0:24. It looks like the place with these animal skins in pools like in TAR3/TAR5.

Any idea if this task was in Marrakech leg (which they survived) or in Chefchaouen?
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 03:35:40 PM »
Quote
Episode descriptions for Episode 4-6:

Episode 4: Racers arrive in Athens for a thrilling round of archery, and a visit to the fabled Temple of Poseidon, before facing a tricky detour and a spanakopita feeding frenzy that may determine their fate.

Episode 5: Teams test their driving skills and go fishing from the docks, before they must lead a donkey up a cliff, and jump into a parkour challenge across Santorini's rooftops in the adventure of a lifetime.

Episode 6: Teams race to Mt Parnassus in the Greek Alps, where they must hold their own traditional Greek wedding ceremony, and dive into a frosty challenge. Will someone be sent home on this leg of the race?

So based on these descriptions and our sightings it looks like both Jake and Holly and Bren and Anja did not make it to Episode 5 as all other teams were seen in Santorini or in later legs. I would guess models being out at 18th due to penalty and then Bren and Anja being eliminated in Greece I.

Also Episode 6 description kind of suggest NEL?
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3599
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 03:40:32 PM »
I could already tell Bren & Anja won't last long. They're a team TARAus casts every season, an older pair who makes great entertainment but aren't cut out for the competitive environment.

Plus they're advertised as animal lovers and "vegan warriors". They'll probably take a penalty as soon as something comes up involving animals or meat. Some who came on the show in the past weren't willing to break with their values for a chance to win, like vegetarian Terence from TAR13.
Logged

Offline Robin4

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:44:27 AM »
Do Sam and Alex have to drop out before the beginning of next leg or how are they not spotted anywhere else but Bren and Anja are
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #284 on: Today at 02:22:39 PM »
Quote from: Robin4 on Today at 08:44:27 AM
Do Sam and Alex have to drop out before the beginning of next leg or how are they not spotted anywhere else but Bren and Anja are

I don't think so, I think people saw them on that picture at the hotel in the day, and because people thought the leg was only night, but it was part of the same leg...
I hope they don't come back, they were terrible...
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #285 on: Today at 03:13:19 PM »
Somebody left?
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #286 on: Today at 03:53:56 PM »
So Here is my specs from new promos and other videos:

Sam & Alex and Jake & Holly are not seen after next leg...

but everybody else is seen until episode 5 (In Santorini), and the description for episode 4 is racing in Athens. So I think these two teams are our next teams outs in episode 3 and 4
(Unless episode 4 is a NEL, or that Athens is just the first part and they do travel in Santorini).

Last seen in Santorini: (Eliminated in Greece or Turkey)
- Tammy & Vincent
- Crystal & Reem
- Sam & Stu
- Morgan & Lilly

We know Fliss & Tottie make it somewhere warm (so after Greece) when she hurts herself. Next to her in that scene is a sign in English, so could it be Belize?

We know all the other teams make it to Colombia

Last seen in Colombia:
- Flick & Gabby (Someone said they made it to Mexico but I didn't see any caps)
- Kathy & Chace
- Stuart & Glennon

Last Seen in Belize:
-Jodie & Claire (Survive first Belize leg)
-Chelsea & Jamus (Survive first Belize leg, but active on Social Media during that time, so probably eliminated in Belize 2 or 3, or Mexico 1)
-Heath & Toni (Survive first Belize leg)
-Tiffany & Cynthia (Report of red shirt FF team in Australia but we can't be sure it's them 100%)

Last Seen in Mexico:
- Lauren & Steph

These 3 teams spotted in Australia:

- Kelly & Georgia (Final 3)
- Angel & Frankie (Final 3)
- Pako & Mori (Made it to Perth, active on Social Media before the end of the race, so perhaps our Final 4 (or 5) team


Did I missed anything?
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3592
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:49:41 PM »
It's funny how during filming certain ppl thought Bren and Anja made it to Belize. Bren and Anja didn't stand a chance to win or go far
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6325
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #288 on: Today at 05:24:29 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 04:49:41 PM
It's funny how during filming certain ppl thought Bren and Anja made it to Belize. Bren and Anja didn't stand a chance to win or go far

It was them being misidentified as Jodie & Claire. Whoops!  :groan:
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 