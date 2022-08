I could already tell Bren & Anja won't last long. They're a team TARAus casts every season, an older pair who makes great entertainment but aren't cut out for the competitive environment.



Plus they're advertised as animal lovers and "vegan warriors". They'll probably take a penalty as soon as something comes up involving animals or meat. Some who came on the show in the past weren't willing to break with their values for a chance to win, like vegetarian Terence from TAR13.