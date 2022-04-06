The lady on the right in that picture definitely looks older to me. I suppose it could just be shadows...? But I still think the body type and face is of a more mature woman.



Other than the height difference, which could just be explained by the person on the left crouching, the big difference is this team is wearing Blue and not the Grey-ish color our original older team 4 was wearing at their Starting Line we witnessed.



From what I can see, all other teams have kept with their original Starting colors, so it would be very strange if this was team 4 that they would change colors mid-way through.



So possibilities is it's:



-Not team 4

-Another team with an older member from the other Start Line

-The blondes in blue from the Start Line we saw and the shadows are just messing with the looks

-A hybrid team



I do think the hybrid team option is least likely, but let's not forget that TARAUS likes to do some crazy stuff sometimes. I wouldn't put it pass them to possibly create a hybrid team mid-way through. I think it's super unlikely... but not 100% impossible.