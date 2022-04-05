Posting my current guesses for this season's length + potential boot order following the Team numbers we used in the Contestants thread:



20th-19th: Team #8 (Sydney Starting Line) + Potential Team #20. All other teams were sighted after their respective starting legs.



I am going to assume that just like TAR Australia 5, we have 3 legs per "area" and at least one is a Non Elimination.



18th-17th: (Greece Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, and Team #19

16th-15th: (Turkey Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, and Team #19

14th-13th: (Colombia Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, Team #19, Team #1, Team #13, and Team #14

12th-11th: (Belize Elims) All teams currently at risk, pending future sightings.



With this assumption, we'd be currently on Leg 14 (Leg 13 Belize City, Leg 14 Caye Caulker, and we'd likely have at least 2-3 more countries on the route dependent on if they do the final 3 legs in Australia. What a season!