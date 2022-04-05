« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 13483 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6094
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 07:37:23 AM »
Posting my current guesses for this season's length + potential boot order following the Team numbers we used in the Contestants thread:

20th-19th: Team #8 (Sydney Starting Line) + Potential Team #20. All other teams were sighted after their respective starting legs.

I am going to assume that just like TAR Australia 5, we have 3 legs per "area" and at least one is a Non Elimination.

18th-17th: (Greece Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, and Team #19
16th-15th: (Turkey Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, and Team #19
14th-13th: (Colombia Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, Team #19, Team #1, Team #13, and Team #14
12th-11th: (Belize Elims) All teams currently at risk, pending future sightings.

With this assumption, we'd be currently on Leg 14 (Leg 13 Belize City, Leg 14 Caye Caulker, and we'd likely have at least 2-3 more countries on the route dependent on if they do the final 3 legs in Australia. What a season!
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3231
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 09:31:43 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 03:09:16 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 05, 2022, 06:46:05 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on April 05, 2022, 06:36:39 PM
Doesnt that team in blue look like two older women? Just wondering if it could be the older FF (team 4) at the first start line?

It looks like two older women to me too

Honestly I would be SHOCKED if older FF from the Sydney starting line was still in this. They could barely run on that video. Even nuns from season 4 seemed more athletic. Logic tells me is't not them but you never know...

The height difference isn't there. These 2 individuals are similar in height while the ones at the start don't
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:44 AM by fossil-racer »
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4163
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 02:03:41 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 09:31:43 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 03:09:16 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 05, 2022, 06:46:05 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on April 05, 2022, 06:36:39 PM
Doesnt that team in blue look like two older women? Just wondering if it could be the older FF (team 4) at the first start line?

It looks like two older women to me too

Honestly I would be SHOCKED if older FF from the Sydney starting line was still in this. They could barely run on that video. Even nuns from season 4 seemed more athletic. Logic tells me is't not them but you never know...

The height difference isn't there. These 2 individuals are similar in height while the ones at the start don't

The person on the left is bending forwarddefinitely taller than the woman on the right.
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 02:55:21 PM »
I think that we can'T say if it's really them or not...
The angle is weird, that person is bending forward, maybe the ground is uneven.
Like we don't know, we can't rule it out
Logged

Offline justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 08:31:57 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 09:31:43 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 03:09:16 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 05, 2022, 06:46:05 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on April 05, 2022, 06:36:39 PM
Doesnt that team in blue look like two older women? Just wondering if it could be the older FF (team 4) at the first start line?

It looks like two older women to me too

Honestly I would be SHOCKED if older FF from the Sydney starting line was still in this. They could barely run on that video. Even nuns from season 4 seemed more athletic. Logic tells me is't not them but you never know...

The height difference isn't there. These 2 individuals are similar in height while the ones at the start don't

What if the woman on the left just bent her body down as if she was doing something? her height looks tall to me.
Logged

Offline Magpiegirl

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #155 on: Today at 02:08:14 AM »
Found pics on FB. Too bg to post. Caye Caulker, Belize. The detour was Twirl it or Twist it. Thanks to Shelley Kohagen. She posted videos of the detour too and there are some great close ups along with other photos. https://www.facebook.com/shelley.kohagen
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3261
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #156 on: Today at 02:12:33 AM »
:welcome: Magpiegirl!

I'm sure the Twerk It Detour's gonna look great on TV, lol. Lots of booty shaking.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 