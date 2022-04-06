« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 13961 times)

Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #150 on: April 06, 2022, 07:37:23 AM »
Posting my current guesses for this season's length + potential boot order following the Team numbers we used in the Contestants thread:

20th-19th: Team #8 (Sydney Starting Line) + Potential Team #20. All other teams were sighted after their respective starting legs.

I am going to assume that just like TAR Australia 5, we have 3 legs per "area" and at least one is a Non Elimination.

18th-17th: (Greece Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, and Team #19
16th-15th: (Turkey Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, and Team #19
14th-13th: (Colombia Elims) Any combo of Team #3, Team #5, Team #7, Team #10, Team #12, Team #18, Team #19, Team #1, Team #13, and Team #14
12th-11th: (Belize Elims) All teams currently at risk, pending future sightings.

With this assumption, we'd be currently on Leg 14 (Leg 13 Belize City, Leg 14 Caye Caulker, and we'd likely have at least 2-3 more countries on the route dependent on if they do the final 3 legs in Australia. What a season!
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #151 on: April 06, 2022, 09:31:43 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 06, 2022, 03:09:16 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 05, 2022, 06:46:05 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on April 05, 2022, 06:36:39 PM
Doesnt that team in blue look like two older women? Just wondering if it could be the older FF (team 4) at the first start line?

It looks like two older women to me too

Honestly I would be SHOCKED if older FF from the Sydney starting line was still in this. They could barely run on that video. Even nuns from season 4 seemed more athletic. Logic tells me is't not them but you never know...

The height difference isn't there. These 2 individuals are similar in height while the ones at the start don't
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #152 on: April 06, 2022, 02:03:41 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 06, 2022, 09:31:43 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 06, 2022, 03:09:16 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 05, 2022, 06:46:05 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on April 05, 2022, 06:36:39 PM
Doesnt that team in blue look like two older women? Just wondering if it could be the older FF (team 4) at the first start line?

It looks like two older women to me too

Honestly I would be SHOCKED if older FF from the Sydney starting line was still in this. They could barely run on that video. Even nuns from season 4 seemed more athletic. Logic tells me is't not them but you never know...

The height difference isn't there. These 2 individuals are similar in height while the ones at the start don't

The person on the left is bending forwarddefinitely taller than the woman on the right.
Offline stunami

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #153 on: April 06, 2022, 02:55:21 PM »
I think that we can'T say if it's really them or not...
The angle is weird, that person is bending forward, maybe the ground is uneven.
Like we don't know, we can't rule it out
Offline justmjlayson

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #154 on: April 06, 2022, 08:31:57 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 06, 2022, 09:31:43 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 06, 2022, 03:09:16 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 05, 2022, 06:46:05 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on April 05, 2022, 06:36:39 PM
Doesnt that team in blue look like two older women? Just wondering if it could be the older FF (team 4) at the first start line?

It looks like two older women to me too

Honestly I would be SHOCKED if older FF from the Sydney starting line was still in this. They could barely run on that video. Even nuns from season 4 seemed more athletic. Logic tells me is't not them but you never know...

The height difference isn't there. These 2 individuals are similar in height while the ones at the start don't

What if the woman on the left just bent her body down as if she was doing something? her height looks tall to me.
Offline Magpiegirl

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 02:08:14 AM »
Found pics on FB. Too bg to post. Caye Caulker, Belize. The detour was Twirl it or Twist it. Thanks to Shelley Kohagen. She posted videos of the detour too and there are some great close ups along with other photos. https://www.facebook.com/shelley.kohagen
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 02:12:33 AM »
:welcome: Magpiegirl!

I'm sure the Twerk It Detour's gonna look great on TV, lol. Lots of booty shaking.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 AM »
What if this was one of the blondes and the older lady from Team 4? After the shutdown, their partners couldn't continue and they linked up. :duno:
Offline Linda BC2

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #158 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 11:14:03 AM
What if this was one of the blondes and the older lady from Team 4? After the shutdown, their partners couldn't continue and they linked up. :duno:

Good thought. What if it is half of two teams that are on the sidelines waiting for their team mate to finish the task?
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #159 on: Yesterday at 12:17:36 PM »
The lady on the right in that picture definitely looks older to me. I suppose it could just be shadows...? But I still think the body type and face is of a more mature woman.

Other than the height difference, which could just be explained by the person on the left crouching, the big difference is this team is wearing Blue and not the Grey-ish color our original older team 4 was wearing at their Starting Line we witnessed.

From what I can see, all other teams have kept with their original Starting colors, so it would be very strange if this was team 4 that they would change colors mid-way through.

So possibilities is it's:

-Not team 4
-Another team with an older member from the other Start Line
-The blondes in blue from the Start Line we saw and the shadows are just messing with the looks
-A hybrid team

I do think the hybrid team option is least likely, but let's not forget that TARAUS likes to do some crazy stuff sometimes. I wouldn't put it pass them to possibly create a hybrid team mid-way through. I think it's super unlikely... but not 100% impossible.
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #160 on: Today at 05:37:09 PM »
Just to say, I had been operating under the same impression as some others regarding Morocco-Greece-Turkey, which was that there was 2 legs in each with Group A and B competing in a leg in a different location and a team being eliminated each time...however, I notice now that in Athens at the Technopolis, Team 3 and 7 from Group A are in shot with Group 12 (the younger brunette FF team) who are from Group B...just wanted to highlight that!
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #161 on: Today at 05:40:00 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on Today at 05:37:09 PM
Just to say, I had been operating under the same impression as some others regarding Morocco-Greece-Turkey, which was that there was 2 legs in each with Group A and B competing in a leg in a different location and a team being eliminated each time...however, I notice now that in Athens at the Technopolis, Team 3 and 7 from Group A are in shot with Group 12 (the younger brunette FF team) who are from Group B...just wanted to highlight that!

Yeah the fact that we saw Group A and Group B together really makes me think they just merge at 18.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:00:31 PM »
Can't believe new contestants are still popping up left and right.
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:02:57 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 06:00:31 PM
Can't believe new contestants are still popping up left and right.

I believe it's currently who we believe to be Team 4.

Online I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:07:10 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 06:02:57 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 06:00:31 PM
Can't believe new contestants are still popping up left and right.

I believe it's currently who we believe to be Team 4.



I am pretty sure she is part of team 9. EDIT: ok, she is not, ignore this.  :funny:
