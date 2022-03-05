« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

Offline Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #25 on: March 05, 2022, 07:32:18 PM »
Anything's possible. Seasons have made a huge overseas jump, like when Australia 3 went from Dubrovnik to Buenos Aires
Offline Charity00

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #26 on: March 05, 2022, 08:02:02 PM »
So Melbourne or Perth will likely be the finish city since they werent visited last season.
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #27 on: March 05, 2022, 09:02:21 PM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on March 05, 2022, 07:03:28 PM
Flying from Australia to Morocco takes almost a full day (23h at least) with connection via Doha, not to mention they have to do massive land transportation to Chefchaouen after touching down. It seems a too long jump for a leg to me.

Casablanca seems to have the much better connection via Doha over Rabat and Fes:



If they're on this route, teams will be in Doha now with a 8hr flight to Morocco. If they drive to Chefchaouen it's a 5hr trip. Could be a while before we see them again.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #28 on: March 05, 2022, 09:11:19 PM »
Dubai is also an option, but the Emirates flight to Casablanca arrives about 20 minutes before the Qatar flight so same timetable.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:09:12 AM »
Does anyone but me think Morocco is not real?

Has Beau ever NOT been at the start?

Pics can be doctored...

???
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Jobelle

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 12:19:51 AM »
Right on the money!! 😂🙊

What was our seasons Morocco? See you in Broome!

Were photos tagged in Broome? 👍🏽

Did your season go to Broome? 👎🏽

Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:09:12 AM
Does anyone but me think Morocco is not real?

Has Beau ever NOT been at the start?

Pics can be doctored...

???
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 12:25:02 AM »
Peach has a point. His shadow looks a little off. If teams are spotted, then we'll know

@Jobelle - Beau said about this season, "See you in Lebanon". Apparently that's a running joke of his and probably shouldn't be taken seriously :P https://www.instagram.com/p/CVPjbUvpwN7/

P.S. Welcome to RFF! Always nice to see another racer here
Offline stunami

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 12:20:15 PM »
But the Morocco info is from an outside source no?
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 12:27:19 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:09:12 AM
Has Beau ever NOT been at the start?

We've only had two seasons from 10 and Eureka, so that's not enough to form a trend. Prior to the the 2019 season, we only had one season ever (TAR China 2) have a start outside its home country. So, the past two seasons have shown that anything is possible that we don't see on TAR US.
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 PM »
The other point to consider that this has to be one of the longest legs of travel ever (17,000+ kms). It would make sense in this instance for Beau to make a jump ahead of time.
Offline ianthebalance

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 PM »
Something that seems odd to me is that if Morocco is indeed the first country, why start in Sydney as opposed to Perth, where you can still connect in the Middle East but less distance overall  :idgit
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:09:58 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:09:12 AM
Does anyone but me think Morocco is not real?

Has Beau ever NOT been at the start?

Pics can be doctored...

???

Definitely not fake now, Morocco is on!
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:20:20 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 12:09:58 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:09:12 AM
Does anyone but me think Morocco is not real?

Has Beau ever NOT been at the start?

Pics can be doctored...

???

I'm surprised they went to Marrakech and still flying under the radar. We barely are on their tail.
Definitely not fake now, Morocco is on!
Offline Avid

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:38:43 AM »
It's not less than a week and we have more sightings than all of tAr33 combined..Nice work guys
