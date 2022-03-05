Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.
Flying from Australia to Morocco takes almost a full day (23h at least) with connection via Doha, not to mention they have to do massive land transportation to Chefchaouen after touching down. It seems a too long jump for a leg to me.
Does anyone but me think Morocco is not real? Has Beau ever NOT been at the start? Pics can be doctored...
Has Beau ever NOT been at the start?
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:09:12 AMDoes anyone but me think Morocco is not real? Has Beau ever NOT been at the start? Pics can be doctored...I'm surprised they went to Marrakech and still flying under the radar. We barely are on their tail.Definitely not fake now, Morocco is on!
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 33 queries.