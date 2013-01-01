« previous next »
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:32:18 PM »
Anything's possible. Seasons have made a huge overseas jump, like when Australia 3 went from Dubrovnik to Buenos Aires
Charity00

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:02:02 PM »
So Melbourne or Perth will likely be the finish city since they werent visited last season.
ovalorange

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:02:21 PM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Yesterday at 07:03:28 PM
Flying from Australia to Morocco takes almost a full day (23h at least) with connection via Doha, not to mention they have to do massive land transportation to Chefchaouen after touching down. It seems a too long jump for a leg to me.

Casablanca seems to have the much better connection via Doha over Rabat and Fes:



If they're on this route, teams will be in Doha now with a 8hr flight to Morocco. If they drive to Chefchaouen it's a 5hr trip. Could be a while before we see them again.
Xoruz

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:11:19 PM »
Dubai is also an option, but the Emirates flight to Casablanca arrives about 20 minutes before the Qatar flight so same timetable.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:09:12 AM »
Does anyone but me think Morocco is not real?

Has Beau ever NOT been at the start?

Pics can be doctored...

???
Jobelle

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:19:51 AM »
Right on the money!! 😂🙊

What was our seasons Morocco? See you in Broome!

Were photos tagged in Broome? 👍🏽

Did your season go to Broome? 👎🏽

Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 12:09:12 AM
Does anyone but me think Morocco is not real?

Has Beau ever NOT been at the start?

Pics can be doctored...

???
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:25:02 AM »
Peach has a point. His shadow looks a little off. If teams are spotted, then we'll know

@Jobelle - Beau said about this season, "See you in Lebanon". Apparently that's a running joke of his and probably shouldn't be taken seriously :P https://www.instagram.com/p/CVPjbUvpwN7/

P.S. Welcome to RFF! Always nice to see another racer here
