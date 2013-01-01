Flying from Australia to Morocco takes almost a full day (23h at least) with connection via Doha, not to mention they have to do massive land transportation to Chefchaouen after touching down. It seems a too long jump for a leg to me.



Casablanca seems to have the much better connection via Doha over Rabat and Fes:If they're on this route, teams will be in Doha now with a 8hr flight to Morocco. If they drive to Chefchaouen it's a 5hr trip. Could be a while before we see them again.