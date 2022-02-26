« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

georgiapeach

TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
February 26, 2022, 07:48:07 AM

THIS THREAD IS THE WORKZONE OF ALL THE LIVE SIGHTINGS.

This is where ALL the spoiler speculation/discussion of the TAR AUS 6 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


(If the start is pre-announced LIVE, then we will use that thread for all sightings Start to Airport Departure.)

ALL Discussion of the LIVE Sightings and comments on them go here!




As always, per RFF's practices, we do not spoil the start location (if known) or any non-revealed teams until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may also occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please feel free to PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!

This thread will be opened once the race is beginning.  :tup:


 :ghug:
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 10:25:42 AM
What do we think the sighting means by Belgium?
Are they going to Belgium, or he/she things the gold-short team is from Belgium?
georgiapeach

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 10:39:27 AM
We have no idea. Not a leg pretty sure.
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 05:59:55 PM
If there's no cameras, what this looks like is they're entering hotel sequester. Which means they're starting soon.

At least we already have visuals of a couple teams!
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:04:33 PM by Maanca
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 06:05:29 PM
2 teams sighted were surrounded by crew and one of them even had TAR envelope in his hands so I do not think it's sequester. This looks like they started already.
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 06:08:20 PM
It'll be an international race this time. The producers said in an article last year, "We're not doing Australia again". It'll be interesting to see if they took any pointers from Season 33 on how to do it safely. Not sure if the Australian version would have the budget for a private jet, but there's still plenty of steps they can take.
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 06:09:54 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 06:05:29 PM
2 teams sighted were surrounded by crew and one of them even had TAR envelope in his hands so I do not think it's sequester. This looks like they started already.

Okay, scratch that. https://twitter.com/spanner77/status/1499898862030704643

Quote
There was cameras! I was also nearly bowled over by one!
ovalorange

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 06:37:16 PM
There's cameras on the ground in both team pics. Could easily be filming pre-race promo materials

For 2019 did we ever get confirmation if the teams sequestered in Seoul or Aus? ???

Given the location of the hotel I struggle to see how this isn't sequester. I would think as soon as they're done they'll fly straight out for a start.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 03:35:03 AM
Firstly, a MASSIVE THANK YOU to Jobelle (who brought this information to RFF) and to Heather (who posted this information on Instagram!)

Here's what I've been able to gather so far:
- I can count TEN teams in that IG picture, including one team member who appears to suffer from dwarfism, a Blue F/F Muslim Team, a POSSIBLE Aboriginal M/F Black Team & the two teams spoiled already in the Stamford Sydney Airport Hotel Pic (F/F Purple Team & M/M Gold Shorts team)
- Still unsure of the exact Starting Location (will ask for more info), but I think we can assume the Race started in Sydney, either yesterday (Friday March 4th), or today (Saturday March 5)
- Team's first clue sent them to the Hickson Road Reserve, directly across Sydney Harbour from the Sydney Opera House
- Still no word on whether Beau has been seen yet (or even if he is hosting the show!). I have asked Heather for more info and will update this post when/if more information comes to hand

Heather's IG Post:
Last Edit: Today at 05:11:43 AM by BourkieBoy
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 03:44:59 AM
All International Flight Departures From Sydney Airport - Friday March 4th & Saturday March 5th

Remember, keep in mind, teams may not have flown directly to their first destination from Sydney. They MAY have connected elsewhere (most likely either Melbourne or Brisbane)








Los Angeles seems to jump out to me, with four flights, including two just five minutes apart from each other... However, if teams did a few tasks during the day in Sydney, a late afternoon/evening flight could be a real possibility, opening up places like London/Honolulu/Singapore/Doha/Kuala Lumpur...
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:24:17 AM
I see 3 FF, 3 MF and 4 MM, is it correct?
Last Edit: Today at 04:43:50 AM by I ♥ TAR
ianthebalance

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 06:46:06 AM
If you zoom in the photo and look behind the cameraman it looks like there might be an 11th team (and quite tall)
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 06:53:40 AM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 06:46:06 AM
If you zoom in the photo and look behind the cameraman it looks like there might be an 11th team (and quite tall)

There is also video posted on that IG account and there are only 10 teams for sure.
ianthebalance

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 07:00:20 AM
Nvm my bad
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 07:17:41 AM
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 11:38:21 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 04:24:17 AM
I see 3 FF, 3 MF and 4 MM, is it correct?

I count more FF teams

Left to Right: MF, MM, MM, FF, FF, MF, FF, MF, FF, MM
H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 01:17:50 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:38:21 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 04:24:17 AM
I see 3 FF, 3 MF and 4 MM, is it correct?

I count more FF teams

Left to Right: MF, MM, MM, FF, FF, MF, FF, MF, FF, MM

The black team appears to be MM (based off the video), so that would make it 4 FF, 4MM, and 2MF.
octoberbirch

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 02:09:51 PM
The fourth team in the video seems to be a MF. I'm counting 3 FF 3 MF and 4 MM
georgiapeach

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 02:50:32 PM
We dont know if they will be using a specific plane like US 33 did.  If they do thst all the flight info is useless. Lets hope for not!!
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:24:35 PM
I rewatched the video several times and this is what I got:

Left to right:
Team 1 - younger MF, asianaustralians?
Team 2 - Either MM or MF. I am not sure about gender of team member on the right. I thought it was male at first but on the video I think I see hair bun and boobs while they are running?
Team 3 - MM team, one team member had dwarfism.
Team 4 - another tricky one, it's either MF or FF I can not tell the gender of team member on the right. They seem older as they are clearly slower runners compared to other teams based on that video.
Team 5 - FF team, one is wearing hijab the other one is not wearing it, so at least one of them is muslim.
Team 6 - MF team.
Team 7 - blonde FF team.
Team 8 - MM team, afroaustralians.
Team 9 - FF team already sighted.
Team 10 - MM team already sighted.
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 05:01:48 PM
They're in Chefchaouen, that city in Morocco where things are very, very blue.

I remember speculating TAR30 going there when they were in Tangier.
Last Edit: Today at 05:05:12 PM by Maanca
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 05:22:33 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 04:24:35 PM
I rewatched the video several times and this is what I got:

Left to right:
Team 1 - younger MF, asianaustralians?
Team 2 - Either MM or MF. I am not sure about gender of team member on the right. I thought it was male at first but on the video I think I see hair bun and boobs while they are running?
Team 3 - MM team, one team member had dwarfism.
Team 4 - another tricky one, it's either MF or FF I can not tell the gender of team member on the right. They seem older as they are clearly slower runners compared to other teams based on that video.
Team 5 - FF team, one is wearing hijab the other one is not wearing it, so at least one of them is muslim.
Team 6 - MF team.
Team 7 - blonde FF team.
Team 8 - MM team, afroaustralians.
Team 9 - FF team already sighted.
Team 10 - MM team already sighted.

Team 2 (Blue) is MF.

Team 4 looks to be FF - two mature women.
