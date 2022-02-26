Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
2 teams sighted were surrounded by crew and one of them even had TAR envelope in his hands so I do not think it's sequester. This looks like they started already.
There was cameras! I was also nearly bowled over by one!
If you zoom in the photo and look behind the cameraman it looks like there might be an 11th team (and quite tall)
I see 3 FF, 3 MF and 4 MM, is it correct?
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 04:24:17 AMI see 3 FF, 3 MF and 4 MM, is it correct?I count more FF teamsLeft to Right: MF, MM, MM, FF, FF, MF, FF, MF, FF, MM
