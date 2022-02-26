Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
2 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.
2 teams sighted were surrounded by crew and one of them even had TAR envelope in his hands so I do not think it's sequester. This looks like they started already.
There was cameras! I was also nearly bowled over by one!
If you zoom in the photo and look behind the cameraman it looks like there might be an 11th team (and quite tall)
Page created in 0.045 seconds with 33 queries.