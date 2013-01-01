« previous next »
Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)

ghmorello

Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)
Yesterday at 10:02:48 PM
1. Thoughts on the last leg?
2. Best part?
3. And the worst?
4. Who wins Leg 7?
5. Who gets Philiminated?
6. Who says the title quote and why?
7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go?
Maanca

Re: Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)
Yesterday at 10:29:31 PM
1. Thoughts on the last leg?
Decent leg in the rugged wilderness

2. Best part?
Ryan & Dusty finally having a bad day. It's boring watching a team be good at everything. Seeing Corsica again after 27 seasons

3. And the worst?
No U-Turn. Given the turn of events, this was the perfect leg for one to spice things up.

4. Who wins Leg 7?
Kim & Penn

5. Who gets Philiminated?
Another NEL

6. Who says the title quote and why?
Penn. As a dad of 2 young kids and an internet entertainer, I can picture him randomly singing that as they row.

7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go?
Not since childhood days at my aunt and uncle's cottage. Not much to remember about it.
redskevin88

Re: Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)
Today at 02:40:34 AM
1. Thoughts on the last leg? It was surprisingly good.
2. Best part? Competitive spirit among the teams.
3. And the worst? I kind of miss the Speed Bump even though it would have possibly ended up in Arun & Natalia's elimination.
4. Who wins Leg 7? Not Dusty & Ryan  :funny:
5. Who gets Philiminated? It's probably another NEL.
6. Who says the title quote and why? Penn or Kim.
7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go? No. But I wanted to learn how to kayak once.
TARstorian

    TARstorian.
Re: Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)
Today at 06:19:59 AM
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 10:02:48 PM
7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go?

Jee-an and I rowed a circular boat this summer with another couple. We started out like the majority of the Fang tribe did when they had those circular boats in Survivor: Gabon. By the end of it we were somewhat competent like Ace Gordon. My upper arms and shoulders were quite sore the following day. At times we couldn't tell if we were getting any closer at five minute intervals! The smoke from all of the surrounding forest fires weren't helping our lungs when we were digging deep with our paddles.
