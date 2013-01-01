« previous next »
Author Topic: Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)  (Read 127 times)

Offline ghmorello

Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)
« on: Yesterday at 10:02:48 PM »
1. Thoughts on the last leg?
2. Best part?
3. And the worst?
4. Who wins Leg 7?
5. Who gets Philiminated?
6. Who says the title quote and why?
7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go?
Offline Maanca

Re: Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 PM »
1. Thoughts on the last leg?
Decent leg in the rugged wilderness

2. Best part?
Ryan & Dusty finally having a bad day. It's boring watching a team be good at everything. Seeing Corsica again after 27 seasons

3. And the worst?
No U-Turn. Given the turn of events, this was the perfect leg for one to spice things up.

4. Who wins Leg 7?
Kim & Penn

5. Who gets Philiminated?
Another NEL

6. Who says the title quote and why?
Penn. As a dad of 2 young kids and an internet entertainer, I can picture him randomly singing that as they row.

7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go?
Not since childhood days at my aunt and uncle's cottage. Not much to remember about it.
Offline redskevin88

Re: Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Leg 7 Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:40:34 AM »
1. Thoughts on the last leg? It was surprisingly good.
2. Best part? Competitive spirit among the teams.
3. And the worst? I kind of miss the Speed Bump even though it would have possibly ended up in Arun & Natalia's elimination.
4. Who wins Leg 7? Not Dusty & Ryan  :funny:
5. Who gets Philiminated? It's probably another NEL.
6. Who says the title quote and why? Penn or Kim.
7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go? No. But I wanted to learn how to kayak once.
