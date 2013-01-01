1. Thoughts on the last leg?

Decent leg in the rugged wilderness



2. Best part?

Ryan & Dusty finally having a bad day. It's boring watching a team be good at everything. Seeing Corsica again after 27 seasons



3. And the worst?

No U-Turn. Given the turn of events, this was the perfect leg for one to spice things up.



4. Who wins Leg 7?

Kim & Penn



5. Who gets Philiminated?

Another NEL



6. Who says the title quote and why?

Penn. As a dad of 2 young kids and an internet entertainer, I can picture him randomly singing that as they row.



7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go?

Not since childhood days at my aunt and uncle's cottage. Not much to remember about it.