1. Thoughts on the last leg?
Decent leg in the rugged wilderness
2. Best part?
Ryan & Dusty finally having a bad day. It's boring watching a team be good at everything. Seeing Corsica again after 27 seasons
3. And the worst?
No U-Turn. Given the turn of events, this was the perfect leg for one to spice things up.
4. Who wins Leg 7?
Kim & Penn
5. Who gets Philiminated?
Another NEL
6. Who says the title quote and why?
Penn. As a dad of 2 young kids and an internet entertainer, I can picture him randomly singing that as they row.
7. Have you ever rowed a boat gently down the stream, and if so, how did it go?
Not since childhood days at my aunt and uncle's cottage. Not much to remember about it.