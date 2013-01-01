WOW!
I am amazed. This episode was a home run for me. Switzerland always takes my breath away with the scenic landscapes. This is 1st time St. Gallen was visited, I think?
Loved the tasks. Absolutely stuck with Swiss culture. Finally an "extreme task" as this was lacking in the 1st 3 episodes. Self driving aspect and navigation is a plus. But automatic, this is a first.
The editing. Everyone got a decent amount of screen time. Everyone shined in the episode. It felt like a bygone era of TAR, good old times. The music as well, very suspenseful.
Props to the editors
Loved the cast! Great personalities and characters. Casting team did an amazing job with this batch. Everyone is likable, nobody to hate as compared to S.32, where more than half of the cast is dislikable. I think they took in people's comments and taken that into account.
I found it unfair, that the restart leg was an elimination leg. Wished it was NEL, it would feel better since these teams waited 19 months. This was a shock.
This is a new era of TAR. Major props to the TAR Team for pulling this off. In a COVID time, to pull of the Amazing Race is feat no other reality show can accomplish. Bertram & Elise and Team, I want another 10 seasons or more!!!
I cannot travel with this COVID situation, hence, this is the closest thing that I can get to see the world.