Author Topic: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST  (Read 1387 times)

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 09:00:11 PM
Honestly, the fact that Akbar and Sheri could overcome a 30-minute deficit to beat two teams is a testament to the leg design, or at least the hope that self-driving for the rest of the race brings. It certainly makes the legs and episodes feel fuller!

I'm pretty shocked this leg was an elimination! I do not know how many legs we have; according to the number of episodes left, we could have 10 or 11, but it seems like we have to have NELs with 6, 5, and 4 teams left to fill the season?
Maybe there will be a non-elimination + keep on racing back-to-back at one point with every other leg being non-eliminations.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:01:44 PM »
I need to hold in my laughter at what happened with the cops.  Unbelievable at what happened.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:57:24 PM
Wow, we get epic end credits again! Okay, best leg this season yet!  :yes:

STAY TUNED FOR SCENES FROM OUR NEXT EPISODE.

I think hindsight and time helped production a lot, and it shows.
The first two legs were clearly very rushed, as they were trying to got through as much as possible, while the tidal wave of the real world was rushing in.
Still wished we had a few more seconds to update us about the teams that were not able to return. But considering, there was clearly another ARI that was cut from the leg, not surprised there was not time for it.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:07:06 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 09:00:11 PM
I'm pretty shocked this leg was an elimination! I do not know how many legs we have; according to the number of episodes left, we could have 10 or 11, but it seems like we have to have NELs with 6, 5, and 4 teams left to fill the season?

Me too, I was expecting that they'd line it up with the vibes of the race returning, and make this one NEL.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:07:47 PM »
Its definitely the best leg so far on this season, feels like old vibe TAR is going on with this leg, especially with self driving madness at the near end of the episode. Its weird that the two teams that would do the punch it were the last two teams of this leg while even sheri and akbar could overcome those two teams despite a heavy RB setback. What i can observe  of this stuff is that the punch it location is pretty much difficult to get to the pit stop than the toss it location or they were just that bad at navigations
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:08:04 PM »
Well, damn. Thought the first leg of the filming resumption would 100% be a non-elimination. Now they're down to 6 teams in the fifth leg.
Overall, best episode yet this season! Taking leg design away from population centers may actually work out better if tasks like this are an indication.

Deja vu for the singing cops. They made practically the same mistake as last time :'(
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:08:40 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 09:00:11 PM
I'm pretty shocked this leg was an elimination! I do not know how many legs we have; according to the number of episodes left, we could have 10 or 11, but it seems like we have to have NELs with 6, 5, and 4 teams left to fill the season?

There are six more episodes. So there will be 3 more eliminations legs, 2 non-elim/keep racing legs and then the finale (March 2nd).
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:13:20 PM »
It's the leg we thought might never happen, and I'm glad that it felt normal. We had a pretty intense close competition and navigational issues even with automatics. The Roadblock surprisingly wasn't linear, and the Detour was good. It was also surprising that it wasn't a NEL, and it was sad to see a team done in by the same mistake.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:23:16 PM »
I'm going to wrap up my post-live airing updates in this thread and present a, WOW. WOW. WOW. award.

The editing and MUSIC has dramatically improved for the better from the past three legs in the UK.
The rush to each location between teams feels like I was watching any TAR9-17 episode, the golden batch in my opinion.
Kim & Penn, Akbar & Sheri, Ryan & Dusty, Arun & Natalia, Michael & Moe, and Raquel & Cayla's storylines finally shined through in a competitive fashion.
The unpredictability at the end of the episode.
Teams all getting flustered at one point or another.
The scenery and my bias toward memories of my time trekking into the Swiss Alps.
The crew that was 19 months in the making.
Last, but not least, Michael & Moe, cheers for returning and giving it all both times and not giving up.
I am really moved by this.

Thank you to the editors, Phil, and teams for pulling together an episode that truly feels like an escape to the glory and essence of what TAR captured for me and transformed me into a lifelong fanatic! :luvya:
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 PM »
I don't know what happened, but felt the editing was much better this leg on the whole. Best episode of the season. I enjoyed the first three, but this one was definitely best. And loving the teams, feels very old school!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:50:43 PM »
I realize Akbar is a coach and so he has a "motivational personality", but I wish he'd go a little easier on his wife. Sheri handled that climb the best she could, given her fear.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 PM »
I actually really enjoyed this episode! Def my favorite of the season so far. Though I wish we could have seen this cut task. It was the task I was looking forward to most out of all of the ones previewed. :(




Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:34:39 AM »
Loved this episode, always love Switzerland's view & scenery. Still surprised it wasn't non elimination leg, feel sad with the cops eliminated first in both race. I wish they showed and told us why some teams that couldn't back and let them say few words :(
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:35:12 AM »
WOW!

I am amazed. This episode was a home run for me. Switzerland always takes my breath away with the scenic landscapes. This is 1st time St. Gallen was visited, I think?
Loved the tasks. Absolutely stuck with Swiss culture. Finally an "extreme task" as this was lacking in the 1st 3 episodes. Self driving aspect and navigation is a plus. But automatic, this is a first.

The editing. Everyone got a decent amount of screen time. Everyone shined in the episode. It felt like a bygone era of TAR, good old times. The music as well, very suspenseful.
Props to the editors

Loved the cast! Great personalities and characters. Casting team did an amazing job with this batch. Everyone is likable, nobody to hate as compared to S.32, where more than half of the cast is dislikable. I think they took in people's comments and taken that into account.


I found it unfair, that the restart leg was an elimination leg. Wished it was NEL, it would feel better since these teams waited 19 months. This was a shock.

This is a new era of TAR. Major props to the TAR Team for pulling this off. In a COVID time, to pull of the Amazing Race is feat no other reality show can accomplish. Bertram & Elise and Team, I want another 10 seasons or more!!!

I cannot travel with this COVID situation, hence, this is the closest thing that I can get to see the world.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:16:48 PM »
The Cabbage thing was indeed a Speed Bump for the two returning teams. There's a Parade article out talking with Michael & Moe. They should have shown it since this is part of what put those two behind.

https://parade.com/1324269/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-michael-norwood-moe-badger-eliminated-interview/
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:13:20 PM »
Cabbage?  They should have shown that.  I thought "Losers are gunna lose" but it turns out, they were set up to lose.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 1/19/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:28:46 PM »
I'm glad there were plenty of opportunities for Akbar/Sheri to catch up in the second half of the leg to make up for the slow start!

Switzerland was beautiful as always.
