I'm going to wrap up my post-live airing updates in this thread and present a, WOW. WOW. WOW. award.



The editing and MUSIC has dramatically improved for the better from the past three legs in the UK.

The rush to each location between teams feels like I was watching any TAR9-17 episode, the golden batch in my opinion.

Kim & Penn, Akbar & Sheri, Ryan & Dusty, Arun & Natalia, Michael & Moe, and Raquel & Cayla's storylines finally shined through in a competitive fashion.

The unpredictability at the end of the episode.

Teams all getting flustered at one point or another.

The scenery and my bias toward memories of my time trekking into the Swiss Alps.

The crew that was 19 months in the making.

Last, but not least, Michael & Moe, cheers for returning and giving it all both times and not giving up.

I am really moved by this.

Thank you to the editors, Phil, and teams for pulling together an episode that truly feels like an escape to the glory and essence of what TAR captured for me and transformed me into a lifelong fanatic!