TAR33 Ratings
« on: January 06, 2022, 11:56:02 AM »
"The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October 2020 (0.7, 3.43M) and rose approximately 19% in viewers. The latest premiere, however was down from the Season 32 finale (0.8, 4.31M) in December 2020. "

0.7 rating in the demo, 4.24 million viewers

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/01/wednesday-ratings-chicago-fire-dominate-demo-audience-the-amazing-race-viewers-rise-1234904834/

A decent enough start I say.
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: January 07, 2022, 04:54:45 PM »
I'm no expert, but I think that is a pretty amazing start!
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #2 on: January 08, 2022, 09:32:52 PM »
Id be very keen to see the +3-7 ratings to see how this is improved. If we can see Race hitting 6 million again after those are added, I think thats a brilliant sign.
« Reply #3 on: January 08, 2022, 09:36:42 PM »
One thing I noticed is that, so far, I-Tunes has not made season 33 available for purchase to download. Not sure what to make of that. Could affect how viewership from time shifting is measured.
« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2022, 05:03:05 PM »
Live Plus 3
5.620 million viewers (+1.225 million) 28% increase

Adults 18-49
1.01 (+.32). 44% increase
I think thats very good



Knowing live plus 7 would be better.

Meanwhile, Ive read of an alternate audience measurement system in development and use for the
past three years that endeavors to measure the entire viewership of programming especially outside of broadcast and cable, to which three of five content major content suppliers have been involved, including ViacomCBS/Paramount/WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and to which FOX is joining (leaving Disney as the sole holdout). There product, which is not shared with the media but is used with advertisers apparently is far more complete about who is watching and how.
Live plus 7 is going to be tougher, as so far its been spotty about getting released to the public beyond to the first decimal point (and as ratings across the board have declined so dramatically over the last ten years, you really need as many decimal points as possible.

But so far for that week (data hasn't been released for anything past Wednesday) TAR is CBS strongest demo performer over the Monday through Wednesday period. 

Now with the show airing I think at 9 from now on, DVR ratings will have larger lifts, while same day numbers should be lower (Same day means any viewing including DVR through either 2am or 3am I can never remember), so shows that start earlier in the night have more DVR lift on Live same day numbers, while 10pm shows across the board have less time to add DVR lift on its same day numbers).

But for people who track ratings, its getting harder and harder to use Live Same Day or even Live plus 3 and Live plus 7 as a gauge on how a show is actually performing.  So much of a shows performance is now geared to streaming.  And there is yet to be a consistent external tracking system for Streaming.  Some track streaming on tv, some track streaming on computers, But currently there isn't an active system that tracks streaming on any source (phone, tablet, computer, tv, ect).

Now for example Paramount +, nows how many households are streaming TAR (no demo info, no number of people watching in each households ct), but they are able to have accurate data on how many streams are used by their subscribers for each episode and how long that episode is streaming (not if the person is still engaged in the viewing).  It's less streaming sites (like Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, ect give specific breakdown on how shows they don't own are performing on their own platform, a British supplier is actually suing Netflix because they don't have Netflix specific details on how their licensed content was doing and thus couldn't have solid data for renegotiating specific content licensing based on if the product was a hit, doing ok, marginal or in the toilet.

And most companies don't really like sharing that data to consumers.  Hell we still almost never see the Commercial ratings (the real judge on if a show is making money for the networks).  And they have been tracking that for 50 years.
sorry duplicate.
A sizable dip for week 2. A 0.49 rating in the demo with 3.4 mil viewers. (Source showbuzzdaily)
Not great but I don't know what else CBS was supposed to expect. Dumping Price is Right at Night at 8 PM and then having the anemic Good Sam as the lead-out was a horrible idea as well as just running the same ads for the premiere for an entire week.
I think CBS just doesn't really care about the show anymore tbh. Its been on its last legs for a while now.
CBS isnt paying attention to live plus same day numbers or live plus three numbers anymore. As I mentioned before upthread, ViacomCBS is using other metrics that seeks to capture non broadcast audience viewership wh8ch in far more important.
The Amazing Race (0.6, 3.51M), which rose in both demo rating and viewers
Wednesday Finals Week 3
3.663 million viewers
.67 adults 18-49

Week 1 Live Plus 7
5.968 million viewers up 1.573 million an increase of 35.79%
1.1 (unrounded so technically could be 1.05 - 1.149)


With unrounded adults 18-49 60 Minutes was the highest rated show for CBS in live plus 7 (though it barely gained anything at a 1.2, while TAR, Ghosts and FBI all recorded a rounded 1.1 out of 17 original programs on CBS that week
As theschnauzer posted, most of the networks (including CBS) are both looking at data beyond what we the public see Broadcast metrics of Live, Live Same Day, Live plus 3, Live plus 7, or Live plus 30.  All of them get data from Nielsen about streaming (though that is limited), and the various studios have also contracted out to various other metric gathering sites.

Now of course CBS (and all other broadcasters) haven't ever really used the Broadcast ratings that get published.  For the most part they are publicity.  The exception is and has always been product placement dollars.  But ad rates (what have been the bread earner for most of broadcast history) is based on Commercial ratings.  That information is almost never released (and never released in detail).

In reality while we track broadcast ratings, its basically just the most accurate way we the public have to judge how specific shows are doing.  And as more and more of the viewing public use streaming as one of their primary ways of viewing media, that broadcast data gets less and less relevant as away to judge a shows performance.

Of course, because its really the only data we get to see, its still our best gauge to judge a shows performance.  But it is less and less reliable.  And its almost useless it making comparison between years.

Now ABC for example is at least releasing some of its MP ratings (Nielsens ratings that include some streaming, but nothing from mobile devices and not all services).  So that we can see a show "A Million Little Things and Grey's Anatomy" make a huge leap in Multiplatform ratings far above the performance of other ABC shows that got the same Live ratings.

CBS is fairly stingy about that info and only seen a couple data points (Ghost primarily).

The biggest issue that the companies are having is that tracking streams is relatively easy.  But that doesn't give you any information about whose watching.  For example lets use Netflix.  Netflix measures the minutes each stream is active, and the number of streams, and then reports that as hours watched.  Which is fine.  Its a subscription based service, so for the most part, they don't really care about whose watching.  Now for example things like purchases of TAR on Amazon or iTunes are commercial free.  So that's a relatively easy thing that can be tracked.

But for services that include an ad component that is where things get more difficult.  The system Nielsen uses for the bulk of its data collection is designed for each audience member in the sample (which has ranged from 15,000 to 40,000 homes) to indicate every so many minutes that they are still watching (they also then have age, race, income and sex information from each person in their sample).  Thats expensive, and a little unwieldy but ok for home use.  The reason they haven't got it up for mobile is simple, they don't want to use the old style of trusting reporting data that you manual enter, but haven't yet come up with a great way to register you are watching on the go (or what do do when you share your mobile platform with someone outside of the sample).  Other services have their own system, some with much better data especially for covering things Nielsen doesn't currently include, but their sample size has typically been smaller. And because the overall industry hasn't agreed to them, its more complicated in getting an ad buyer to take data that different from Nielsens.  Some will some won't.  As more and more data and the systems that collect it are vetted out, the bulk of the industry will start backing them in mass.
Week 3
Live Plus 3
5.322 Million Viewers up 45%
1.07 adults 18-49 up 60%


Last week The Amazing Race was the #3 original non sports show on broadcast  (#2 on CBS) in adults 18-34, which surprised me to know end.
Week 4
3.927 million viewers
.58 adults 18-49
Up from last week
Quote
CBS hour-topping streak continued with the latest episode of The Amazing Race (0.5, 3.75M). The competition series returned with a higher audience than last weeks episode (0.6, 3.51M) but ticked down in the demo.
https://deadline.com/2022/01/wednesday-ratings-cbs-wins-lets-make-a-deal-amazing-race-down-1234920239/

Feel free to comment/explain/dance for joy!
