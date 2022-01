"The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October 2020 (0.7, 3.43M) and rose approximately 19% in viewers. The latest premiere, however was down from the Season 32 finale (0.8, 4.31M) in December 2020. "0.7 rating in the demo, 4.24 million viewersSource: https://deadline.com/2022/01/wednesday-ratings-chicago-fire-dominate-demo-audience-the-amazing-race-viewers-rise-1234904834/ A decent enough start I say.