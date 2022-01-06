« previous next »
TAR33 Ratings

TheRabbi

TAR33 Ratings
January 06, 2022, 11:56:02 AM
"The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October 2020 (0.7, 3.43M) and rose approximately 19% in viewers. The latest premiere, however was down from the Season 32 finale (0.8, 4.31M) in December 2020. "

0.7 rating in the demo, 4.24 million viewers

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/01/wednesday-ratings-chicago-fire-dominate-demo-audience-the-amazing-race-viewers-rise-1234904834/

A decent enough start I say.
GMR 602

Re: TAR33 Ratings
Reply #1 on: January 07, 2022, 04:54:45 PM
I'm no expert, but I think that is a pretty amazing start!
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR33 Ratings
Reply #2 on: January 08, 2022, 09:32:52 PM
Id be very keen to see the +3-7 ratings to see how this is improved. If we can see Race hitting 6 million again after those are added, I think thats a brilliant sign.
theschnauzers

Re: TAR33 Ratings
Reply #3 on: January 08, 2022, 09:36:42 PM
One thing I noticed is that, so far, I-Tunes has not made season 33 available for purchase to download. Not sure what to make of that. Could affect how viewership from time shifting is measured.
mswood

Re: TAR33 Ratings
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:03:05 PM
Live Plus 3
5.620 million viewers (+1.225 million) 28% increase

Adults 18-49
1.01 (+.32). 44% increase
GMR 602

Re: TAR33 Ratings
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:13:38 PM
I think thats very good



theschnauzers

Re: TAR33 Ratings
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:02:15 PM
Knowing live plus 7 would be better.

Meanwhile, Ive read of an alternate audience measurement system in development and use for the
past three years that endeavors to measure the entire viewership of programming especially outside of broadcast and cable, to which three of five content major content suppliers have been involved, including ViacomCBS/Paramount/WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and to which FOX is joining (leaving Disney as the sole holdout). There product, which is not shared with the media but is used with advertisers apparently is far more complete about who is watching and how.
