Live plus 7 is going to be tougher, as so far its been spotty about getting released to the public beyond to the first decimal point (and as ratings across the board have declined so dramatically over the last ten years, you really need as many decimal points as possible.



But so far for that week (data hasn't been released for anything past Wednesday) TAR is CBS strongest demo performer over the Monday through Wednesday period.



Now with the show airing I think at 9 from now on, DVR ratings will have larger lifts, while same day numbers should be lower (Same day means any viewing including DVR through either 2am or 3am I can never remember), so shows that start earlier in the night have more DVR lift on Live same day numbers, while 10pm shows across the board have less time to add DVR lift on its same day numbers).



But for people who track ratings, its getting harder and harder to use Live Same Day or even Live plus 3 and Live plus 7 as a gauge on how a show is actually performing. So much of a shows performance is now geared to streaming. And there is yet to be a consistent external tracking system for Streaming. Some track streaming on tv, some track streaming on computers, But currently there isn't an active system that tracks streaming on any source (phone, tablet, computer, tv, ect).



Now for example Paramount +, nows how many households are streaming TAR (no demo info, no number of people watching in each households ct), but they are able to have accurate data on how many streams are used by their subscribers for each episode and how long that episode is streaming (not if the person is still engaged in the viewing). It's less streaming sites (like Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, ect give specific breakdown on how shows they don't own are performing on their own platform, a British supplier is actually suing Netflix because they don't have Netflix specific details on how their licensed content was doing and thus couldn't have solid data for renegotiating specific content licensing based on if the product was a hit, doing ok, marginal or in the toilet.



And most companies don't really like sharing that data to consumers. Hell we still almost never see the Commercial ratings (the real judge on if a show is making money for the networks). And they have been tracking that for 50 years.