« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR33 Ratings  (Read 1134 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline TheRabbi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
TAR33 Ratings
« on: January 06, 2022, 11:56:02 AM »
"The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October 2020 (0.7, 3.43M) and rose approximately 19% in viewers. The latest premiere, however was down from the Season 32 finale (0.8, 4.31M) in December 2020. "

0.7 rating in the demo, 4.24 million viewers

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/01/wednesday-ratings-chicago-fire-dominate-demo-audience-the-amazing-race-viewers-rise-1234904834/

A decent enough start I say.
Logged

Offline GMR 602

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: January 07, 2022, 04:54:45 PM »
I'm no expert, but I think that is a pretty amazing start!
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4142
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #2 on: January 08, 2022, 09:32:52 PM »
Id be very keen to see the +3-7 ratings to see how this is improved. If we can see Race hitting 6 million again after those are added, I think thats a brilliant sign.
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4153
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #3 on: January 08, 2022, 09:36:42 PM »
One thing I noticed is that, so far, I-Tunes has not made season 33 available for purchase to download. Not sure what to make of that. Could affect how viewership from time shifting is measured.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline mswood

  • "Amazing Race Reporter"
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7506
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2022, 05:03:05 PM »
Live Plus 3
5.620 million viewers (+1.225 million) 28% increase

Adults 18-49
1.01 (+.32). 44% increase
Logged

Offline GMR 602

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #5 on: January 11, 2022, 05:13:38 PM »
I think thats very good



Quote from: mswood on January 11, 2022, 05:03:05 PM
Live Plus 3
5.620 million viewers (+1.225 million) 28% increase

Adults 18-49
1.01 (+.32). 44% increase
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4153
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #6 on: January 11, 2022, 10:02:15 PM »
Knowing live plus 7 would be better.

Meanwhile, Ive read of an alternate audience measurement system in development and use for the
past three years that endeavors to measure the entire viewership of programming especially outside of broadcast and cable, to which three of five content major content suppliers have been involved, including ViacomCBS/Paramount/WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and to which FOX is joining (leaving Disney as the sole holdout). There product, which is not shared with the media but is used with advertisers apparently is far more complete about who is watching and how.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline mswood

  • "Amazing Race Reporter"
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7506
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #7 on: January 12, 2022, 03:31:02 PM »
Live plus 7 is going to be tougher, as so far its been spotty about getting released to the public beyond to the first decimal point (and as ratings across the board have declined so dramatically over the last ten years, you really need as many decimal points as possible.

But so far for that week (data hasn't been released for anything past Wednesday) TAR is CBS strongest demo performer over the Monday through Wednesday period. 

Now with the show airing I think at 9 from now on, DVR ratings will have larger lifts, while same day numbers should be lower (Same day means any viewing including DVR through either 2am or 3am I can never remember), so shows that start earlier in the night have more DVR lift on Live same day numbers, while 10pm shows across the board have less time to add DVR lift on its same day numbers).

But for people who track ratings, its getting harder and harder to use Live Same Day or even Live plus 3 and Live plus 7 as a gauge on how a show is actually performing.  So much of a shows performance is now geared to streaming.  And there is yet to be a consistent external tracking system for Streaming.  Some track streaming on tv, some track streaming on computers, But currently there isn't an active system that tracks streaming on any source (phone, tablet, computer, tv, ect).

Now for example Paramount +, nows how many households are streaming TAR (no demo info, no number of people watching in each households ct), but they are able to have accurate data on how many streams are used by their subscribers for each episode and how long that episode is streaming (not if the person is still engaged in the viewing).  It's less streaming sites (like Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, ect give specific breakdown on how shows they don't own are performing on their own platform, a British supplier is actually suing Netflix because they don't have Netflix specific details on how their licensed content was doing and thus couldn't have solid data for renegotiating specific content licensing based on if the product was a hit, doing ok, marginal or in the toilet.

And most companies don't really like sharing that data to consumers.  Hell we still almost never see the Commercial ratings (the real judge on if a show is making money for the networks).  And they have been tracking that for 50 years.
Logged

Offline mswood

  • "Amazing Race Reporter"
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7506
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #8 on: January 12, 2022, 03:33:55 PM »
Quote from: mswood on January 12, 2022, 03:31:02 PM
Live plus 7 is going to be tougher, as so far its been spotty about getting released to the public beyond to the first decimal point (and as ratings across the board have declined so dramatically over the last ten years, you really need as many decimal points as possible.

But so far for that week (data hasn't been released for anything past Wednesday) TAR is CBS strongest demo performer over the Monday through Wednesday period. 

Now with the show airing I think at 9 from now on, DVR ratings will have larger lifts, while same day numbers should be lower (Same day means any viewing including DVR through either 2am or 3am I can never remember), so shows that start earlier in the night have more DVR lift on Live same day numbers, while 10pm shows across the board have less time to add DVR lift on its same day numbers).

But for people who track ratings, its getting harder and harder to use Live Same Day or even Live plus 3 and Live plus 7 as a gauge on how a show is actually performing.  So much of a shows performance is now geared to streaming.  And there is yet to be a consistent external tracking system for Streaming.  Some track streaming on tv, some track streaming on computers, But currently there isn't an active system that tracks streaming on any source (phone, tablet, computer, tv, ect).  And while some providers have been working on a service, and been getting data from it.  It's not been too date embraced by the overall ad buying market.  Once a system gets embraced by both both content suppliers and ad buyers, then it will become exceptionally important.  They just aren't quite there yet.

Now for example Paramount +, nows how many households are streaming TAR (no demo info, no number of people watching in each households ct), but they are able to have accurate data on how many streams are used by their subscribers for each episode and how long that episode is streaming (not if the person is still engaged in the viewing).  It's less streaming sites (like Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, ect give specific breakdown on how shows they don't own are performing on their own platform, a British supplier is actually suing Netflix because they don't have Netflix specific details on how their licensed content was doing and thus couldn't have solid data for renegotiating specific content licensing based on if the product was a hit, doing ok, marginal or in the toilet.

And most companies don't really like sharing that data to consumers.  Hell we still almost never see the Commercial ratings (the real judge on if a show is making money for the networks).  And they have been tracking that for 50 years.
Logged

Offline TheRabbi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:30:25 PM »
A sizable dip for week 2. A 0.49 rating in the demo with 3.4 mil viewers. (Source showbuzzdaily)
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6034
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:36:49 PM »
Not great but I don't know what else CBS was supposed to expect. Dumping Price is Right at Night at 8 PM and then having the anemic Good Sam as the lead-out was a horrible idea as well as just running the same ads for the premiere for an entire week.
Logged

Offline Robin4

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 5
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:14:35 PM »
I think CBS just doesn't really care about the show anymore tbh. Its been on its last legs for a while now.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4153
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR33 Ratings
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:30:48 PM »
CBS isnt paying attention to live plus same day numbers or live plus three numbers anymore. As I mentioned before upthread, ViacomCBS is using other metrics that seeks to capture non broadcast audience viewership wh8ch in far more important.
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 