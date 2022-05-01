« previous next »
TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 AM
Just watched this double episode and I must be in the minority because I found the second half significantly better than the first half.

I really hate the introducing the teams as the episode goes on thing they do now, just introduce them all before the race begins. Even after two episodes I feel like I've hardly seen three or four of them.

The split starting line is rubbish, but I understand it might have been a necessity because of covid.

Leg 1 seemed to consist largely of "hey, English people speak differently to us". I love night legs, but all the challenges outside the street art detour (which was really good) felt too similar to me. Did enjoy the Queen/Boris cameos.

In Leg 2, the Roadblock was too simple but it seemed to throw a couple of people so maybe it had the desired effect. Think a TAR11-style, find your team amongst the addresses would have been more effective a challenge than the find the TAR envelope. The Detour I think was nearly perfect. Darts may not be exciting, but it's a huge part of British culture, and speaking as a Brit myself, I thought the teams going for that were mental. Hitting the bullseye twice in the same round seemed ridiculously difficult to me, but they seemed to manage it. I would have chosen the cake detour with no question, but again, it's a great challenge with the other cakes throwing the racers off. Maybe the first TAR challenge that's needed knowledge of current affairs with Brexit, but it was one of the best detours in the long time I think.

Didn't like the bus pit stop, it was uncomfortable to watch.

I'm from Scotland, so looking forward to next week. However, Phil's pronunciation of Glasgow made me sad. It's "Glaz-go", there's no alternative.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 AM
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 11:13:23 AM
Highlighted is exactly how I feel about the premiere as well. And I'm glad you mentioned the Ushuaia Post Office Roadblock because that's exactly what I was wishing happened during the broadcast. The secondhand embarrassment I still have for the challenge producers when Penn said it shouldn't have been so straightforward.
Way too easy for current RB standards albeit the comedy. Lala ripping open the regular envelopes is what I would have done myself and what would've made for an exciting battle to return aboard the Mail Rail. In spite of that, Leg 2 definitely felt more cohesive than Leg 1 because it turned the notch up on England's current affairs and unique invention origins. Leg 1 felt more like a living and breathing caricature of the city. I'm bummed they skipped showing the ArcelorMittal Orbit visit due to inclement weather though. Would've made such a lovely "centerpiece" contrast from the ground-level transportation and tasks.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 02:10:54 PM
Highlighted is exactly how I feel about the premiere as well. And I'm glad you mentioned the Ushuaia Post Office Roadblock because that's exactly what I was wishing happened during the broadcast. The secondhand embarrassment I still have for the challenge producers when Penn said it shouldn't have been so straightforward.
Way too easy for current RB standards albeit the comedy. Lala ripping open the regular envelopes is what I would have done myself and what would've made for an exciting battle to return aboard the Mail Rail. In spite of that, Leg 2 definitely felt more cohesive than Leg 1 because it turned the notch up on England's current affairs and unique invention origins. Leg 1 felt more like a living and breathing caricature of the city. I'm bummed they skipped showing the ArcelorMittal Orbit visit due to inclement weather though. Would've made such a lovely "centerpiece" contrast from the ground-level transportation and tasks.

they were meant to go up the orbit?
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 04:12:17 PM
Kim & Penn said in their recap. After the leg 2 Detour, they walked up it to a get a clue and were meant to slide down, but production told them just to climb down due to too much fog. It was cut entirely from the episode since it didn't affect placements.
Online maf

  • RFF TAR Chronicler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
Reply #155 on: Today at 06:19:07 AM
There is something strange with the times in this episode. Connie & Sam reached Digiben 54 minutes after Akbar & Sheri. Form there they made their way to the restaurant and then the Pit stop. At the start of the next leg Connie & Sam are only 13 minutes after Akbar & Sheri. Did they really make up that much time on transportation or is there something else in play?
I would suspect production issues and a following time credit.
