« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST  (Read 3042 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Samuel_

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:37:48 AM »
Just watched this double episode and I must be in the minority because I found the second half significantly better than the first half.

I really hate the introducing the teams as the episode goes on thing they do now, just introduce them all before the race begins. Even after two episodes I feel like I've hardly seen three or four of them.

The split starting line is rubbish, but I understand it might have been a necessity because of covid.

Leg 1 seemed to consist largely of "hey, English people speak differently to us". I love night legs, but all the challenges outside the street art detour (which was really good) felt too similar to me. Did enjoy the Queen/Boris cameos.

In Leg 2, the Roadblock was too simple but it seemed to throw a couple of people so maybe it had the desired effect. Think a TAR11-style, find your team amongst the addresses would have been more effective a challenge than the find the TAR envelope. The Detour I think was nearly perfect. Darts may not be exciting, but it's a huge part of British culture, and speaking as a Brit myself, I thought the teams going for that were mental. Hitting the bullseye twice in the same round seemed ridiculously difficult to me, but they seemed to manage it. I would have chosen the cake detour with no question, but again, it's a great challenge with the other cakes throwing the racers off. Maybe the first TAR challenge that's needed knowledge of current affairs with Brexit, but it was one of the best detours in the long time I think.

Didn't like the bus pit stop, it was uncomfortable to watch.

I'm from Scotland, so looking forward to next week. However, Phil's pronunciation of Glasgow made me sad. It's "Glaz-go", there's no alternative.
Logged

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11880
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:08:05 AM »
:hiya :welcome2: to the R.F.F. Samuel_
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3640
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #152 on: Today at 11:13:23 AM »
Quote from: Samuel_ on Today at 09:37:48 AM
Just watched this double episode and I must be in the minority because I found the second half significantly better than the first half.

I really hate the introducing the teams as the episode goes on thing they do now, just introduce them all before the race begins. Even after two episodes I feel like I've hardly seen three or four of them.

The split starting line is rubbish, but I understand it might have been a necessity because of covid.

Leg 1 seemed to consist largely of "hey, English people speak differently to us". I love night legs, but all the challenges outside the street art detour (which was really good) felt too similar to me. Did enjoy the Queen/Boris cameos.

In Leg 2, the Roadblock was too simple but it seemed to throw a couple of people so maybe it had the desired effect. Think a TAR11-style, find your team amongst the addresses would have been more effective a challenge than the find the TAR envelope. The Detour I think was nearly perfect. Darts may not be exciting, but it's a huge part of British culture, and speaking as a Brit myself, I thought the teams going for that were mental. Hitting the bullseye twice in the same round seemed ridiculously difficult to me, but they seemed to manage it. I would have chosen the cake detour with no question, but again, it's a great challenge with the other cakes throwing the racers off. Maybe the first TAR challenge that's needed knowledge of current affairs with Brexit, but it was one of the best detours in the long time I think.

Didn't like the bus pit stop, it was uncomfortable to watch.

I'm from Scotland, so looking forward to next week. However, Phil's pronunciation of Glasgow made me sad. It's "Glaz-go", there's no alternative.
Welcome to RFF!

Highlighted is exactly how I feel about the premiere as well. And I'm glad you mentioned the Ushuaia Post Office Roadblock because that's exactly what I was wishing happened during the broadcast. The secondhand embarrassment I still have for the challenge producers when Penn said it shouldn't have been so straightforward.
:funny:
Way too easy for current RB standards albeit the comedy. Lala ripping open the regular envelopes is what I would have done myself and what would've made for an exciting battle to return aboard the Mail Rail. In spite of that, Leg 2 definitely felt more cohesive than Leg 1 because it turned the notch up on England's current affairs and unique invention origins. Leg 1 felt more like a living and breathing caricature of the city. I'm bummed they skipped showing the ArcelorMittal Orbit visit due to inclement weather though. Would've made such a lovely "centerpiece" contrast from the ground-level transportation and tasks.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 