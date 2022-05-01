Just watched this double episode and I must be in the minority because I found the second half significantly better than the first half.



I really hate the introducing the teams as the episode goes on thing they do now, just introduce them all before the race begins. Even after two episodes I feel like I've hardly seen three or four of them.



The split starting line is rubbish, but I understand it might have been a necessity because of covid.



Leg 1 seemed to consist largely of "hey, English people speak differently to us". I love night legs, but all the challenges outside the street art detour (which was really good) felt too similar to me. Did enjoy the Queen/Boris cameos.



In Leg 2, the Roadblock was too simple but it seemed to throw a couple of people so maybe it had the desired effect. Think a TAR11-style, find your team amongst the addresses would have been more effective a challenge than the find the TAR envelope. The Detour I think was nearly perfect. Darts may not be exciting, but it's a huge part of British culture, and speaking as a Brit myself, I thought the teams going for that were mental. Hitting the bullseye twice in the same round seemed ridiculously difficult to me, but they seemed to manage it. I would have chosen the cake detour with no question, but again, it's a great challenge with the other cakes throwing the racers off. Maybe the first TAR challenge that's needed knowledge of current affairs with Brexit, but it was one of the best detours in the long time I think.



Didn't like the bus pit stop, it was uncomfortable to watch.



I'm from Scotland, so looking forward to next week. However, Phil's pronunciation of Glasgow made me sad. It's "Glaz-go", there's no alternative.