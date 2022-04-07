« previous next »
LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
The fourth season of the Argentine version of the the reality "The Voice" has started to be aired on the TELEFE channel on June 5th. at 22.30pm local time (8.30pm forum time) from Monday to Thursday and on Sunday. The show follows the same premises as the original version, on which through a series of different rounds the competitors are eliminated until only remaining four that will face on the finals, and through the audience vote one of them is chosen as the winner of the reality.

The show is hosted by Marley with Rochi Igarzabal in the interviews backstage, and the group of coaches is formed by Ricardo Montaner, Soledad Pastorutti, Mau & Ricky and Lali Espósito. Also, there's a fifth coach who will lead to a group of contestant that wasn't initially chosen by the rest of the coaches and will have to pass a second audition to participate in the competition where the contestant will be randomly paired and have to face one another. The winners of each pairing will join this last team and the losers will be eliminated. This is a twist created only for this version of the franchise.

This season also adds a new twist called "The Blocking", that allows one coach to prevent another coach to turn its chair around and offer as a coach to a contestant.

EDIT: It has been revealed that the last group will have as coaches to the duo MYA.


GANADORES:



Gustavo Corvalán - Season 1 (2012)



Braulio Assanelli - Season 2 (2018)



Francisco Benítez - Season 3 (2021)
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
COACHES



RICARDO MONTANER



SOLEDAD PASTORUTTI



MAU & RICKY



LALI ESPÓSITO



MYA
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
HOSTS



MARLEY



ROCHI IGARZABAL
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
List of contestants by team:

TEAM RICARDO
Pablo Campos
Dandara Guinaraes
María Soledad Cabrera
Franco Casañas
Nicolás Pagnucco
Andrés Cantos
Julio García
Adrián Ocampo
Elías Pardal
Leonardo Jurado
Juan Manuel Rubino
Alejandro Cena
Michelle Alifano
Valentina y Emilia Crocitta
Nuria Dutour
Olivia Cuan
Lilian Mollo
Pablo García
Eliana Carletta
Brian Sáez
Elías Muñoz
Victoria Méndez Bello
Emanuel Cerrudo
Sofía Schiaffino
Mauricio Lastra
Sofía Maquieira
Julia Ferrón

TEAM SOLEDAD
Luciana Araya
Martín Ronconi
Octavio Muratore
Damián Ayala
Ignacio Pereira
Yhosva Montoya
Naiquén Galizio
Ayelén & Federico López
Nicolás Olivieri
Quique Montes
Marco Díaz
Santiago Quiroz
Andrea Guasch
Celeste Martino
Emilia Oliveras
Morena Pereyra
Esteban Muia
María del Rosario Escobar
Nicolás Reartes
Javier Sosa
Soledad Gilabert
Huilén Currá
Javier Mandatori
Ezequiel Romano
Carolina Diblasi
Axel Riquelmes
Camila Matarazzo

TEAM MAU & RICKY
Cecilia Mirabile
Daiana Carrizo
Polina Piskova
Ignacio Aguirre
Renato Barbieri
Melibea Mauriz
Luzía Cavallini
Sabrina Carbonel
Amandicia
Aneley Mattei
Julián Gallo
Juan Manuel González Mir
Jazmín Sparta
Alfredo Oviedo
Micaela Sotera
Victoria Cuello
Francisco Escudero
Bernardita Sonzini
Stefano Marocco
Nicolás Bosetti
Margarita Bullrich
Juana Bestard Pino
Julieta Celiz
Florencia y Verónica Soaje
Morena López Díaz
Josefina Zaurdo
Gastón Bell 

TEAM LALI
Tomás Sagués
Estef Figueroa
Florencia Ronconi
Lucas Bongiovanni
Salustiano Zavalía
Camila Pérez
Yanela Toscano
Emilia Soler
Nicolás Robul
Hugo Ruíz Romero
Micaela Sabra
Julieta Silberberg
Ángela Navarro
Sofía Brown
Thomas Spagnol
Lucía Gutiérrez Escribano
Ramiro Carballeda
Vanesa Magnago
Vanesa Henríquez
Juan Manuel Godoy
Nicolás Bosetti
Belén del Greco
Luis Aberastain
Tomás Barani
Elena Guarner
Florencia Bonavida
Iván Papetti

TEAM MYA
Isabella Bistmans
María Eugenia Meizoso
Victoria Fernández
Maira Rossetto
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
BATTLES ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
BATTLES ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
KNOCKOUTS ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
PLAYOFFS ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
LIVE SHOWS ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
STOLEN CONTESTANTS ADVANCING TO THE NEXT ROUND:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
ELIMINATED CONTESTANTS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
ELIMINATED CONTESTANTS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
Dates for the casting of the upcoming season of The voice have been announced this week. Since January 18th and in different locations in the country there are going to be auditions for the show.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
The casting for the upcoming season of the show has started in the city of Córdoba on the scheduled date. Until mid February there will be auditions on the cities of Rosario, Bahía Blanca, Buenos Aires, Salta, Mendoza, Comodoro Rivadavia and Corrientes.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
It's been confirmed that there won't be changes on the names of the coaches for this season.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
News update:

Auditions were finished last week.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
Also, the taping of the new season is expected to happen in the first week of May.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
And we finally have a season premiere date: June 5th, 10.30pm (8.30pm Forum Time).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i-dAgjP22aI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i-dAgjP22aI</a>
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
AUDITIONS:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zDBIFCsF6cA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zDBIFCsF6cA</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cE7h43XnIBo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cE7h43XnIBo</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jo9MdrSuR1U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jo9MdrSuR1U</a>
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
AUDITIONS:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/batAmwpudpw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/batAmwpudpw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BV4g4CC0EC4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BV4g4CC0EC4</a>
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
The rest of the blind auditions can be found on this link (is updated daily once the show is aired):

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDElGOs-Imw-V6TYOpbyENJ3fW1q3dyvv
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
List of contestants chosen by each coach during the first week updated in replay #3.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
List of contestants updated to 07/04/22.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
List of contestants updated to 07/14/22.
