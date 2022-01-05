« previous next »
LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
The fourth season of the Argentine version of the the reality "The Voice" has started to be aired on the TELEFE channel on June 5th. at 22.30pm local time (8.30pm forum time) from Monday to Thursday and on Sunday. The show follows the same premises as the original version, on which through a series of different rounds the competitors are eliminated until only remaining four that will face on the finals, and through the audience vote one of them is chosen as the winner of the reality.

The show is hosted by Marley with Rochi Igarzabal in the interviews backstage, and the group of coaches is formed by Ricardo Montaner, Soledad Pastorutti, Mau & Ricky and Lali Espósito. Also, there's a fifth coach who will lead to a group of contestant that wasn't initially chosen by the rest of the coaches and will have to pass a second audition to participate in the competition where the contestant will be randomly paired and have to face one another. The winners of each pairing will join this last team and the losers will be eliminated. This is a twist created only for this version of the franchise.

This season also adds a new twist called "The Blocking", that allows one coach to prevent another coach to turn its chair around and offer as a coach to a contestant.


GANADORES:



Gustavo Corvalán - Season 1 (2012)



Braulio Assanelli - Season 2 (2018)



Francisco Benítez - Season 3 (2021)
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
COACHES



RICARDO MONTANER



SOLEDAD PASTORUTTI



MAU & RICKY



LALI ESPÓSITO
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
HOSTS



MARLEY



ROCHI IGARZABAL
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
List of contestants by team:

TEAM RICARDO




TEAM SOLEDAD



TEAM MAU & RICKY



TEAM LALI
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
BATTLES ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
BATTLES ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
KNOCKOUTS ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
PLAYOFFS ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
LIVE SHOWS ROUND WINNERS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
STOLEN CONTESTANTS ADVANCING TO THE NEXT ROUND:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
ELIMINATED CONTESTANTS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
ELIMINATED CONTESTANTS:
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
Quote
Dates for the casting of the upcoming season of The voice have been announced this week. Since January 18th and in different locations in the country there are going to be auditions for the show.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
The casting for the upcoming season of the show has started in the city of Córdoba on the scheduled date. Until mid February there will be auditions on the cities of Rosario, Bahía Blanca, Buenos Aires, Salta, Mendoza, Comodoro Rivadavia and Corrientes.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
Quote
It's been confirmed that there won't be changes on the names of the coaches for this season.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
News update:

Auditions were finished last week.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
Also, the taping of the new season is expected to happen in the first week of May.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
And we finally have a season premiere date: June 5th, 10.30pm (8.30pm Forum Time).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i-dAgjP22aI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i-dAgjP22aI</a>
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022
AUDITIONS:
