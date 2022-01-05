GANADORES:







Gustavo Corvalán - Season 1 (2012)







Braulio Assanelli - Season 2 (2018)







Francisco Benítez - Season 3 (2021)

The fourth season of the Argentine version of the the reality "The Voice" has started to be aired on the TELEFE channel on June 5th. at 22.30pm local time (8.30pm forum time) from Monday to Thursday and on Sunday. The show follows the same premises as the original version, on which through a series of different rounds the competitors are eliminated until only remaining four that will face on the finals, and through the audience vote one of them is chosen as the winner of the reality.The show is hosted by Marley with Rochi Igarzabal in the interviews backstage, and the group of coaches is formed by Ricardo Montaner, Soledad Pastorutti, Mau & Ricky and Lali Espósito. Also, there's a fifth coach who will lead to a group of contestant that wasn't initially chosen by the rest of the coaches and will have to pass a second audition to participate in the competition where the contestant will be randomly paired and have to face one another. The winners of each pairing will join this last team and the losers will be eliminated. This is a twist created only for this version of the franchise.This season also adds a new twist called "The Blocking", that allows one coach to prevent another coach to turn its chair around and offer as a coach to a contestant.