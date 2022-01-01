« previous next »
After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
January 01, 2022, 07:29:33 PM
1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
4. And the least?
5. Who's your early favorites to win?
6. Who wins the 1st leg?
7. And the 2nd?
8. Who will be Philiminated first?
9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
10. Who says the first title quote and why?
11. And the second?
12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Re: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
Reply #1 on: January 01, 2022, 08:10:02 PM
1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
Words can't describe how much I missed TAR! As a superfan, Season 33 has been a long time coming and I never thought we would get here!

2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
I'm so excited for Season 33! Words can't describe my excitement!

3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
Ryan & Dusty. I can't wait to hear more about how the miscarriage of justice has affected Ryan's life and what his experience in jail was like

4. And the least?
Penn & Kim. I'm not a massive fan of "Internet Personalities", but here's hoping they impress me throughout the season!

5. Who's your early favorites to win?
Ryan & Dusty

6. Who wins the 1st leg?
This is a complete guess, I'm going to go with Anthony & Spencer

7. And the 2nd?
Once again, this is a complete guess, but I'm going to go with Taylor & Isaiah 

8. Who will be Philiminated first?
Michael & Moe, aka The Singing Cops

9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
Lulu & Lala

10. Who says the first title quote and why?
This is another random guess, but I'm going to go with Ray, because he is very excited that he is going to be racing around the world!

11. And the second?
Another random guess here, but I think Sam will say the quote, during one of the tasks of the leg

12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Yes. Year 9 Maths was so difficult for me, because I was never good with Maths. It make me choose Trade & Business Maths in Year 10, which was one of my favorite subjects
Re: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
Reply #2 on: January 01, 2022, 11:00:48 PM
1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
It has been so challenging not having The Amazing Race on our screens. It feels like a long time, as since 2017 we've only had four (soon to be five seasons) rather than the usual 10 when we did two a year. I miss seeing it twice a year, and feel it doesn't get the kudos it deserves at CBS. Such an incredible programme. I hope 33 does really well, and we can see 34 and 35 film over the next 12 months!

2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
You bet I am, even though we are likely to only be in Europe, I am really excited. And I love Europe a lot, and have travelled through it a lot, so don't mind the idea of a big European race!

3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
Akbar and Sheri - they look like they will be such fun and bicker a little bit.

4. And the least?
I like all the teams, but Caro & Ray probably excite me the least.

5. Who's your early favorites to win?
I'd love to see Raquel & Cayla or Arun & Natalia win.

6. Who wins the 1st leg?
I'll guess Ryan & Dusty, after a footrace with Raquel & Cayla.

7. And the 2nd?
Anthony & Spencer.

8. Who will be Philiminated first?
I know who as I was there ;), so won't answer this.

9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
My guess is the second leg is a KOR...

10. Who says the first title quote and why?
Phil does, didn't we hear it in the promo video?

11. And the second?
Kim Holderness?

12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Life's a challenge enough! But well worth it for all the joy! Happy 2022 everyone
Re: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
Reply #3 on: January 02, 2022, 01:20:29 AM
1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
The first few minutes of the premiere brought me to tears.
2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
Of course.
3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
You know I never liked Mactors/Recruited teams but looking to root for Penn & Kim.
4. And the least?
That I'll wait for probably the 2nd or 3rd episode/leg.
5. Who's your early favorites to win?
It's Who are, probably Dusty & Ryan or Anthony & Spencer.
6. Who wins the 1st leg?
Let's go for the underdog team here. Raquel & Cayla
7. And the 2nd?
Let's go for another underdog Arun & Natalia.
8. Who will be Philiminated first?
Michael & Moe.
9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
Lulu & Lala.
10. Who says the first title quote and why?
It's a producer quote.
11. And the second?
Probably a team that forgot to read their clue. So I'm going for Lulu & Lala.
12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Yeah. Making a joke that is funny is not easy.

Re: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
Reply #4 on: January 02, 2022, 10:41:50 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on January 02, 2022, 01:20:29 AM
12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Yeah. Making a joke that is funny is not easy.

You're preaching to the choir, man! Haha.

In all seriousness though, as long as you're pleasant and respectful towards people, jokes don't have to be very funny for other people to laugh. You'd be amazed how much a positive personality and/or reputation is enough to make up for a weak joke. As Shawna from Martha Stewart Apprentice would say, "fake it 'til you make it."

Norm MacDonald, perhaps my all-time favourite comedian, has always said that it's actually funnier for him if his jokes didn't end up being viewed as funny. Comedy is supposed to be full of surprises. If they land that's great, if they don't land that's just as funny.

And as somebody who has a lot of friends involved in comedy, the stereotype that A LOT of successful comedians are severely depressed is absolutely true. Constantly writing jokes all of the time stressing over whether or not they're funny or as perhaps their only way of connecting with people proves to be a fatal amount of stress that some can't handle. Not to mention their livelihood depends on jokes constantly landing.

I remember my university professor for my Creative Writing classes had just finished reading biographies of former comedy writers from Saturday Night Live who all talked about the amount of time and energy they invested in trying to be funny.

In the past I remember stressing out a bit if a joke didn't land or if I'd get a random person responding that they didn't like a specific joke. It reminded me of something former Mixed Martial Artist Quinton "Rampage" Jackson used to say--"whenever I lost a fight, for some reason the fans never let me forget."

I remember getting random hate mail about a specific joke I made six or seven years after the fact on Twitter. I have made literally tens of thousands of jokes about The Amazing Race and other RTV shows over the years, but for some reason somebody took the time to sift through for their least favourite one. I've never understood why people invest their time this way.

In short, if you're keen on writing jokes, just start writing 'em. Don't overthink it. There are MANY times where I initially think a joke is not funny after I see it written out. I go through with it anyway and a bunch of people specifically cite the joke I thought was the least funny. I've been doing this for a decade and my process is still evolving to this day.
Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
Re: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:29:11 AM
Quote from: TARstorian on January 02, 2022, 10:41:50 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on January 02, 2022, 01:20:29 AM
12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Yeah. Making a joke that is funny is not easy.

You're preaching to the choir, man! Haha.

In all seriousness though, as long as you're pleasant and respectful towards people, jokes don't have to be very funny for other people to laugh. You'd be amazed how much a positive personality and/or reputation is enough to make up for a weak joke. As Shawna from Martha Stewart Apprentice would say, "fake it 'til you make it."

Norm MacDonald, perhaps my all-time favourite comedian, has always said that it's actually funnier for him if his jokes didn't end up being viewed as funny. Comedy is supposed to be full of surprises. If they land that's great, if they don't land that's just as funny.

And as somebody who has a lot of friends involved in comedy, the stereotype that A LOT of successful comedians are severely depressed is absolutely true. Constantly writing jokes all of the time stressing over whether or not they're funny or as perhaps their only way of connecting with people proves to be a fatal amount of stress that some can't handle. Not to mention their livelihood depends on jokes constantly landing.

I remember my university professor for my Creative Writing classes had just finished reading biographies of former comedy writers from Saturday Night Live who all talked about the amount of time and energy they invested in trying to be funny.

In the past I remember stressing out a bit if a joke didn't land or if I'd get a random person responding that they didn't like a specific joke. It reminded me of something former Mixed Martial Artist Quinton "Rampage" Jackson used to say--"whenever I lost a fight, for some reason the fans never let me forget."

I remember getting random hate mail about a specific joke I made six or seven years after the fact on Twitter. I have made literally tens of thousands of jokes about The Amazing Race and other RTV shows over the years, but for some reason somebody took the time to sift through for their least favourite one. I've never understood why people invest their time this way.

In short, if you're keen on writing jokes, just start writing 'em. Don't overthink it. There are MANY times where I initially think a joke is not funny after I see it written out. I go through with it anyway and a bunch of people specifically cite the joke I thought was the least funny. I've been doing this for a decade and my process is still evolving to this day.

Mind answering the questionnaire?   :d025:
