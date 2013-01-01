« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)  (Read 177 times)

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
« on: Yesterday at 07:29:33 PM »
1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
4. And the least?
5. Who's your early favorites to win?
6. Who wins the 1st leg?
7. And the 2nd?
8. Who will be Philiminated first?
9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
10. Who says the first title quote and why?
11. And the second?
12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5581
Re: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:10:02 PM »
1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
Words can't describe how much I missed TAR! As a superfan, Season 33 has been a long time coming and I never thought we would get here!

2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
I'm so excited for Season 33! Words can't describe my excitement!

3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
Ryan & Dusty. I can't wait to hear more about how the miscarriage of justice has affected Ryan's life and what his experience in jail was like

4. And the least?
Penn & Kim. I'm not a massive fan of "Internet Personalities", but here's hoping they impress me throughout the season!

5. Who's your early favorites to win?
Ryan & Dusty

6. Who wins the 1st leg?
This is a complete guess, I'm going to go with Anthony & Spencer

7. And the 2nd?
Once again, this is a complete guess, but I'm going to go with Taylor & Isaiah 

8. Who will be Philiminated first?
Michael & Moe, aka The Singing Cops

9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
Lulu & Lala

10. Who says the first title quote and why?
This is another random guess, but I'm going to go with Ray, because he is very excited that he is going to be racing around the world!

11. And the second?
Another random guess here, but I think Sam will say the quote, during one of the tasks of the leg

12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Yes. Year 9 Maths was so difficult for me, because I was never good with Maths. It make me choose Trade & Business Maths in Year 10, which was one of my favorite subjects
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4130
  • Still trucking along.
Re: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:00:48 PM »
1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
It has been so challenging not having The Amazing Race on our screens. It feels like a long time, as since 2017 we've only had four (soon to be five seasons) rather than the usual 10 when we did two a year. I miss seeing it twice a year, and feel it doesn't get the kudos it deserves at CBS. Such an incredible programme. I hope 33 does really well, and we can see 34 and 35 film over the next 12 months!

2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
You bet I am, even though we are likely to only be in Europe, I am really excited. And I love Europe a lot, and have travelled through it a lot, so don't mind the idea of a big European race!

3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
Akbar and Sheri - they look like they will be such fun and bicker a little bit.

4. And the least?
I like all the teams, but Caro & Ray probably excite me the least.

5. Who's your early favorites to win?
I'd love to see Raquel & Cayla or Arun & Natalia win.

6. Who wins the 1st leg?
I'll guess Ryan & Dusty, after a footrace with Raquel & Cayla.

7. And the 2nd?
Anthony & Spencer.

8. Who will be Philiminated first?
I know who as I was there ;), so won't answer this.

9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
My guess is the second leg is a KOR...

10. Who says the first title quote and why?
Phil does, didn't we hear it in the promo video?

11. And the second?
Kim Holderness?

12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Life's a challenge enough! But well worth it for all the joy! Happy 2022 everyone
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2169
Re: After Almost Two Years, We're Back (Premiere Questionnaire)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:20:29 AM »
1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
The first few minutes of the premiere brought me to tears.
2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
Of course.
3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
You know I never liked Mactors/Recruited teams but looking to root for Penn & Kim.
4. And the least?
That I'll wait for probably the 2nd or 3rd episode/leg.
5. Who's your early favorites to win?
It's Who are, probably Dusty & Ryan or Anthony & Spencer.
6. Who wins the 1st leg?
Let's go for the underdog team here. Raquel & Cayla
7. And the 2nd?
Let's go for another underdog Arun & Natalia.
8. Who will be Philiminated first?
Michael & Moe.
9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
Lulu & Lala.
10. Who says the first title quote and why?
It's a producer quote.
11. And the second?
Probably a team that forgot to read their clue. So I'm going for Lulu & Lala.
12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Yeah. Making a joke that is funny is not easy.

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 