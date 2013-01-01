1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?
Words can't describe how much I missed TAR! As a superfan, Season 33 has been a long time coming and I never thought we would get here!
2. Are you looking forward to the new season?
I'm so excited for Season 33! Words can't describe my excitement!
3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?
Ryan & Dusty. I can't wait to hear more about how the miscarriage of justice has affected Ryan's life and what his experience in jail was like
4. And the least?
Penn & Kim. I'm not a massive fan of "Internet Personalities", but here's hoping they impress me throughout the season!
5. Who's your early favorites to win?
Ryan & Dusty
6. Who wins the 1st leg?
This is a complete guess, I'm going to go with Anthony & Spencer
7. And the 2nd?
Once again, this is a complete guess, but I'm going to go with Taylor & Isaiah
8. Who will be Philiminated first?
Michael & Moe, aka The Singing Cops
9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?
Lulu & Lala
10. Who says the first title quote and why?
This is another random guess, but I'm going to go with Ray, because he is very excited that he is going to be racing around the world!
11. And the second?
Another random guess here, but I think Sam will say the quote, during one of the tasks of the leg
12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?
Yes. Year 9 Maths was so difficult for me, because I was never good with Maths. It make me choose Trade & Business Maths in Year 10, which was one of my favorite subjects