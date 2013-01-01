1. How much did you miss The Amazing Race during the long hiatus?

The first few minutes of the premiere brought me to tears.

2. Are you looking forward to the new season?

Of course.

3. Out of the new teams, who impresses you the most?

You know I never liked Mactors/Recruited teams but looking to root for Penn & Kim.

4. And the least?

That I'll wait for probably the 2nd or 3rd episode/leg.

5. Who's your early favorites to win?

It's Who are, probably Dusty & Ryan or Anthony & Spencer.

6. Who wins the 1st leg?

Let's go for the underdog team here. Raquel & Cayla

7. And the 2nd?

Let's go for another underdog Arun & Natalia.

8. Who will be Philiminated first?

Michael & Moe.

9. And in the second hour if there are two eliminations?

Lulu & Lala.

10. Who says the first title quote and why?

It's a producer quote.

11. And the second?

Probably a team that forgot to read their clue. So I'm going for Lulu & Lala.

12. Have you ever thought that something wasn't easy and if so, why?

Yeah. Making a joke that is funny is not easy.



