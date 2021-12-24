verifiably legal

Background: I messaged Peach a couple of days ago about discovering a legitimate site that broadcasts complimentary TAR episodes and I had heard back that there hasn't been a thread in recent memory providing information on where we can watch un-pirated versions of the show. I thought I'd get the ball rolling by compiling a standard list of our resources for the U.S. version of the show. Feel free to sharesites showing international versions as well like the Australian, Canadian, Asian, Ukrainian, Chinese, HaMerotz LaMillion, etc.- the one I am late to the party aboutCost: ComplimentaryStyle: Live streamingSeasons: Presumably all played in chronological order, cannot rewind or "Fast Forward"Update as of 12/24: Currently airing rotations of seasons 13-20, 1-7 believed to have been archived in their order.Update 12/24/2021: Will not be available the Amazon platform beginning January 1, 2022.Cost: $6.99/month with ads, $12.99 without ads, both after a 30-day free trial periodStyle: On-demandSeasons:Update 12/24/2021: 30 and 31 will add on January 7.Update 1/16/2022: Many seasons have been removed from the site. Only ones available are 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.Cost: $11.99/monthStyle: On-demandSeasons: 1-25 onlyCost: $5/month after a 30-day free trialStyle: On-demandSeasons:Update 1/7/2022: 33 replaced 32, platform only supports the most recently aired season.Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasonsStyle: Purchase-to-playSeasons:Update as of 11/30: 1-12 not available on the platform.Cost: Ranges from $14.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasonsStyle: Purchase-to-playSeasons: 25 to 32Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $14.99 to purchase individual seasonsStyle: Purchase-to-playSeasons: 13 to 32Cost: $19.99 to purchase individual seasonsStyle: Purchase-to-playSeasons: 25 to 32*Monthly costs may differ from time to time and platforms may offer varied discounts not reflected on this posting.**Costs are all calculated based on average or a within-range monthly subscription and/or per season.