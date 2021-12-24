« previous next »
Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)

Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
November 27, 2021, 08:31:16 PM
Background: I messaged Peach a couple of days ago about discovering a legitimate site that broadcasts complimentary TAR episodes and I had heard back that there hasn't been a thread in recent memory providing information on where we can watch un-pirated versions of the show. I thought I'd get the ball rolling by compiling a standard list of our resources for the U.S. version of the show. Feel free to share verifiably legal sites showing international versions as well like the Australian, Canadian, Asian, Ukrainian, Chinese, HaMerotz LaMillion, etc. :tup:

Compliments of the house:
Pluto TV - the one I am late to the party about
Cost: Complimentary
Style: Live streaming
Seasons: Presumably all played in chronological order, cannot rewind or "Fast Forward"
https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/the-amazing-race

Update as of 12/24: Currently airing rotations of seasons 13-20, 1-7 believed to have been archived in their order.

Subscriptions:
Amazon Prime Video
Cost: 1) $12.99/month for regular Prime membership, $8.99/month for Prime Video
2) $6.49/month for Prime Student
3) $5.99/month for Prime for U.S. EBT qualifiers for a max of four years,
all after a 30-day free trial period
Style: On-demand, and offers purchase-to-play
Seasons: All (30, 31, and 32 are purchase-to-play for $19.99 per season)
Update 12/24/2021: Will not be available the Amazon platform beginning January 1, 2022.

Hulu
Cost: $6.99/month with ads, $12.99 without ads, both after a 30-day free trial period
Style: On-demand
Seasons: 1 to 31 (can access latest season on CBS main website with Hulu login)
Update 12/24/2021: 30 and 31 will add on January 7.
Update 1/16/2022: Many seasons have been removed from the site. Only ones available are 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. :(

Disney+ Canada
Cost: $11.99/month
Style: On-demand
Seasons: 1-25 only

Paramount+/CBS "All" Access
Cost: $5/month after a 30-day free trial
Style: On-demand
Seasons: 32 only
Update 1/7/2022: 33 replaced 32, platform only supports the most recently aired season.

One-Offs:
iTunes
Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: All

Update as of 11/30: 1-12 not available on the platform.

Google Play
Cost: Ranges from $14.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 25 to 32

Vudu/Fandango NOW
Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $14.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 13 to 32

YouTube Official Show Catalogs
Cost: $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 25 to 32

*Monthly costs may differ from time to time and platforms may offer varied discounts not reflected on this posting.
**Costs are all calculated based on average or a within-range monthly subscription and/or per season.
« Last Edit: January 07, 2022, 08:33:25 PM by RachelLeVega »
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #1 on: November 27, 2021, 09:10:07 PM »
Links temporarily removed, due to Peach’s request :)
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #2 on: November 28, 2021, 04:05:12 AM »
Perhaps it would be nice to know which services allow non-American users as well.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #3 on: November 28, 2021, 07:24:50 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 27, 2021, 08:31:16 PM
Pluto TV - the one I am late to the party about
Cost: Complimentary
Style: Live streaming
Seasons: Presumably all played in chronological order, cannot rewind or "Fast Forward"
https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/the-amazing-race

Pluto TV is currently showing only TAR 13-20. It previously had TAR 1-7 but those have been taken out of the rotation.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #4 on: December 22, 2021, 10:37:34 AM »
TAR (and Survivor) will be leaving Amazon Prime on January 1.

Seasons 30 & 31 will be added to Hulu on January 7.

https://www.tvinsider.com/1026606/coming-going-hulu-january-2022/

The first 25 seasons will be added to Disney+ in Canada on January 12.

https://whatsondisneyplus.com/the-amazing-race-seasons-1-25-coming-soon-to-disney-canada/
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #5 on: December 23, 2021, 03:19:27 PM »
I am a Hulu user so happy that 30 and 31 are coming to Hulu! Also happy for the Canadian Disney+ users! I feel bad for everyone that uses Amazon Prime as that is a bummer.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #6 on: December 29, 2021, 04:25:04 PM »
I am have a question about Hulu. I just finished my rewatch of season 7 and it takes me to season 8 and it says it, "exp. 8 days". The only seasons that don't say this are 1-3, 5, 7, 23-29. Will the other seasons (minus 30 and 31) be taken off the platform in 8 days or is it just an accident? 
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #7 on: December 29, 2021, 04:38:20 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on December 29, 2021, 04:25:04 PM
I am have a question about Hulu. I just finished my rewatch of season 7 and it takes me to season 8 and it says it, "exp. 8 days". The only seasons that don't say this are 1-3, 5, 7, 23-29. Will the other seasons (minus 30 and 31) be taken off the platform in 8 days or is it just an accident? 

Presumably 1-3, 5, 7, 23-29 will stay for now.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #8 on: January 06, 2022, 05:16:03 PM »
It is official, seasons 4, 6, and 8-22 have been taken off of Hulu. Hopefully CBS will do something about this because it is the American version of the show after all. Hopefully CBS will put them on Paramount+ or/and Disney+.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #9 on: January 06, 2022, 11:01:43 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on January 06, 2022, 05:16:03 PM
It is official, seasons 4, 6, and 8-22 have been taken off of Hulu. Hopefully CBS will do something about this because it is the American version of the show after all. Hopefully CBS will put them on Paramount+ or/and Disney+.
Wondering why it's a range of seasons that are removed instead of just not offering any at all. Why the random spare 5 and 7? ???
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #10 on: January 07, 2022, 03:14:05 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on January 06, 2022, 11:01:43 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on January 06, 2022, 05:16:03 PM
It is official, seasons 4, 6, and 8-22 have been taken off of Hulu. Hopefully CBS will do something about this because it is the American version of the show after all. Hopefully CBS will put them on Paramount+ or/and Disney+.
Wondering why it's a range of seasons that are removed instead of just not offering any at all. Why the random spare 5 and 7? ???
Agree it was such a weird thing. Also I checked Paramount+ last night and 32 has been removed and the first episode is up of 33. I guess they combined the first two episodes as it is title "We're Back / It Can't Be That Easy". Also, when watching the premiere on Paramount+ last Wednesday live it said the episode was 2 hours and not two 1 hour episodes so I guess this sense.

Update: Now Paramount+ has split them apart and they are their own episodes now.
« Last Edit: January 08, 2022, 07:08:59 PM by LandonM170 »
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #11 on: January 09, 2022, 05:08:31 AM »
Any legitimate ways to watch TAR Israel and TAR Vietnam with English subtitles?

All episodes of TAR Asia should be on Youtube, for now. All episodes of TAR China 1-4 as well, but there are only Chinese subtitles.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #12 on: January 12, 2022, 07:37:09 AM »
I can now report that Apple TV has a season pass and individual episodes for season 33 available for purchase and download. With the changes in ITunes, which is only for Windows, it appears the AppleTV app/service is how one buys season passes for download going forward.
Apparently, there are two versions of the first hour/episode, episode 1 and episode 101. Both are listed as 48 minutes. The second episode is listed as 41 minutes. FWIW.

Edited to add: When it comes to downloading the episodes on a Windows device (Im using Windows 11 on my two Windows HP notebooks), the ITunes app for a Windows device works as it has in the past.
« Last Edit: January 13, 2022, 02:13:17 AM by theschnauzers »
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #13 on: January 13, 2022, 12:56:57 AM »
I just find it mental there is no legal way for me to stream this show, even if I'm willing to pay for it!
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #14 on: January 15, 2022, 01:00:29 AM »
Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia currently has season 32 of TAR and Season 5 of TAR Australia. Im not sure if they will add prior seasons, so i will let you know if they add more seasons prior
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #15 on: March 26, 2022, 09:47:30 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on January 15, 2022, 01:00:29 AM
Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia currently has season 32 of TAR and Season 5 of TAR Australia. Im not sure if they will add prior seasons, so i will let you know if they add more seasons prior

Disney+ Hong Kong has the first four Australian seasons.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2022, 10:28:27 AM by Xoruz »
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #16 on: March 31, 2022, 10:24:08 AM »
TAR 33 will be added to Star+ in Latin America on April 13.

https://cuatrobastardos.com/2022/03/31/star-plus-estrenos-abril-2022/

TAR 30-32 will be added to Disney+ Canada on April 20.

https://www.disneyplusinformer.com/the-amazing-race-seasons-30-32-coming-to-disney-canada/
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #17 on: May 05, 2022, 08:27:49 PM »
Disney+ List

Canada: US 1-32

Hong Kong: US 21-22, AU 1-4

Indonesia, Malaysia, & Thailand: US 32-33, AU 5 (Hotstar)

Japan: US 1-30

Latin America: US 33 (Star+)

Singapore: US 30-33, AU 5

South Africa: US 1

Taiwan: US 18-31, AU 1-4
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #18 on: May 08, 2022, 03:35:08 PM »
Just went back to Pluto TV today. They are airing a marathon of season 5 when I checked at 3:30 P.M. :conf:
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #19 on: May 11, 2022, 12:11:59 PM »
Season 1 will be added to Disney+ South Africa when it launches next week.

https://thestreamr.com/disney-plus/everything-you-need-to-know-about-disney-south-africa/ (page 49)
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #20 on: July 01, 2022, 01:38:11 PM »
Pluto TV recently switched their rotation and are currently showing TAR 12-20 on repeat.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #21 on: July 02, 2022, 05:48:58 PM »
You have to pay for the seasons individually, but I found seasons 1-25 on Amazon Prime Video Watching. You get to permanently own the seasons like a dvd without the physical disc.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:44:29 PM »
Updates:
Hulu now as 1-2, 5, 7, and 23-32.
Disney+ Canada has no seasons (started back in early-August and I found out through Reddit)
Paramount+ has season 33 and 34 as it comes out (checked yesterday)
