Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
November 27, 2021, 08:31:16 PM
Background: I messaged Peach a couple of days ago about discovering a legitimate site that broadcasts complimentary TAR episodes and I had heard back that there hasn't been a thread in recent memory providing information on where we can watch un-pirated versions of the show. I thought I'd get the ball rolling by compiling a standard list of our resources for the U.S. version of the show. Feel free to share verifiably legal sites showing international versions as well like the Australian, Canadian, Asian, Ukrainian, Chinese, HaMerotz LaMillion, etc. :tup:

Compliments of the house:
Pluto TV - the one I am late to the party about
Cost: Complimentary
Style: Live streaming
Seasons: Presumably all played in chronological order, cannot rewind or "Fast Forward"
https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/the-amazing-race

Update as of 11/30: Currently airing rotations of seasons 13-20, 1-7 believed to have been archived in their order.

Subscriptions:
Amazon Prime Video
Cost: 1) $12.99/month for regular Prime membership, $8.99/month for Prime Video
2) $6.49/month for Prime Student
3) $5.99/month for Prime for U.S. EBT qualifiers for a max of four years,
all after a 30-day free trial period
Style: On-demand, and offers purchase-to-play
Seasons: All (30, 31, and 32 are purchase-to-play for $19.99 per season)

Hulu
Cost: $6.99/month with ads, $12.99 without ads, both after a 30-day free trial period
Style: On-demand
Seasons: 1 to 29 (can access latest season on CBS main website with Hulu login)

Paramount+/CBS "All" Access
Cost: $5/month after a 30-day free trial
Style: On-demand
Seasons: 32 only

One-Offs:
iTunes
Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: All

Update as of 11/30: 1-12 not available on the platform.

Google Play
Cost: Ranges from $14.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 25 to 32

Vudu/Fandango NOW
Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $14.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 13 to 32

YouTube Official Show Catalogs
Cost: $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 25 to 32

*Monthly costs may differ from time to time and platforms may offer varied discounts not reflected on this posting.
**Costs are all calculated based on average or a within-range monthly subscription and/or per season.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
November 27, 2021, 09:10:07 PM
Links temporarily removed, due to Peach’s request :)
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
November 28, 2021, 04:05:12 AM
Perhaps it would be nice to know which services allow non-American users as well.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
November 28, 2021, 07:24:50 PM
Pluto TV - the one I am late to the party about
Cost: Complimentary
Style: Live streaming
Seasons: Presumably all played in chronological order, cannot rewind or "Fast Forward"
https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/the-amazing-race

Pluto TV is currently showing only TAR 13-20. It previously had TAR 1-7 but those have been taken out of the rotation.
Re: Legitimate ways to watch TAR (A Thread on Binging Our Favorite Seasons)
Today at 10:37:34 AM
TAR (and Survivor) will be leaving Amazon Prime on January 1.

Seasons 30 & 31 will be added to Hulu on January 7.

https://www.tvinsider.com/1026606/coming-going-hulu-january-2022/

The first 25 seasons will be added to Disney+ in Canada on January 12.

https://whatsondisneyplus.com/the-amazing-race-seasons-1-25-coming-soon-to-disney-canada/
