Background: I messaged Peach a couple of days ago about discovering a legitimate site that broadcasts complimentary TAR episodes and I had heard back that there hasn't been a thread in recent memory providing information on where we can watch un-pirated versions of the show. I thought I'd get the ball rolling by compiling a standard list of our resources for the U.S. version of the show. Feel free to share verifiably legal
sites showing international versions as well like the Australian, Canadian, Asian, Ukrainian, Chinese, HaMerotz LaMillion, etc. Compliments of the house:Pluto TV
- the one I am late to the party about
Cost: Complimentary
Style: Live streaming
Seasons: Presumably all played in chronological order, cannot rewind or "Fast Forward"https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/the-amazing-race
Update as of 12/24: Currently airing rotations of seasons 13-20, 1-7 believed to have been archived in their order.Subscriptions:
Amazon Prime Video
Cost: 1) $12.99/month for regular Prime membership, $8.99/month for Prime Video
2) $6.49/month for Prime Student
3) $5.99/month for Prime for U.S. EBT qualifiers for a max of four years,
all after a 30-day free trial period
Style: On-demand, and offers purchase-to-play
Seasons: All (30, 31, and 32 are purchase-to-play for $19.99 per season)
Update 12/24/2021: Will not be available the Amazon platform beginning January 1, 2022.Hulu
Cost: $6.99/month with ads, $12.99 without ads, both after a 30-day free trial period
Style: On-demand
Seasons:
1 to 31 (can access latest season on CBS main website with Hulu login)
Update 12/24/2021: 30 and 31 will add on January 7.
Update 1/16/2022: Many seasons have been removed from the site. Only ones available are 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. Disney+ Canada
Cost: $11.99/month
Style: On-demand
Seasons: 1-25 onlyParamount+/CBS "All" Access
Cost: $5/month after a 30-day free trial
Style: On-demand
Seasons: 32 onlyOne-Offs:iTunes
Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons:
All
Update as of 11/30: 1-12 not available on the platform.Google Play
Cost: Ranges from $14.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 25 to 32Vudu/Fandango NOW
Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $14.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 13 to 32YouTube Official Show Catalogs
Cost: $19.99 to purchase individual seasons
Style: Purchase-to-play
Seasons: 25 to 32
*Monthly costs may differ from time to time and platforms may offer varied discounts not reflected on this posting.
**Costs are all calculated based on average or a within-range monthly subscription and/or per season.