verifiably legal

Compliments of the house:

Subscriptions:

One-Offs:

Background: I messaged Peach a couple of days ago about discovering a legitimate site that broadcasts complimentary TAR episodes and I had heard back that there hasn't been a thread in recent memory providing information on where we can watch un-pirated versions of the show. I thought I'd get the ball rolling by compiling a standard list of our resources for the U.S. version of the show. Feel free to sharesites showing international versions as well like the Australian, Canadian, Asian, Ukrainian, Chinese, HaMerotz LaMillion, etc.- the one I am late to the party aboutCost: ComplimentaryStyle: Live streamingSeasons: Presumably all played in chronological order, cannot rewind or "Fast Forward"Cost: 1) $12.99/month for regular Prime membership, $8.99/month for Prime Video2) $6.49/month for Prime Student3) $5.99/month for Prime for U.S. EBT qualifiers for a max of four years,all after a 30-day free trial periodStyle: On-demand, and offers purchase-to-playSeasons: All (30, 31, and 32 are purchase-to-play for $19.99 per season)Cost: $6.99/month with ads, $12.99 without ads, both after a 30-day free trial periodStyle: On-demandSeasons: 1 to 29 (can access latest season on CBS main website with Hulu login)Cost: $5/month after a 30-day free trialStyle: On-demandSeasons: 32 onlyCost: Ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasonsStyle: Purchase-to-playSeasons: AllCost: Ranges from $14.99 to $19.99 to purchase individual seasonsStyle: Purchase-to-playSeasons: 25 to 32Cost: Ranges from $9.99 to $14.99 to purchase individual seasonsStyle: Purchase-to-playSeasons: 13 to 32Cost: $19.99 to purchase individual seasonsStyle: Purchase-to-playSeasons: 25 to 32*Monthly costs may differ from time to time and platforms may offer varied discounts not reflected on this posting.**Costs are all calculated based on average or a within-range monthly subscription and/or per season.