« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*  (Read 18995 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1474
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #50 on: July 02, 2024, 06:45:58 PM »
Can you tell if the rest of the episodes are geo-locked, or just paywalled?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #51 on: July 02, 2024, 07:02:54 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on July 02, 2024, 06:45:58 PM
Can you tell if the rest of the episodes are geo-locked, or just paywalled?

Paywalled
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #52 on: July 05, 2024, 01:20:14 PM »
The third episode is now on Sunday at 9:30 PM.
« Last Edit: July 05, 2024, 05:02:35 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #53 on: July 07, 2024, 11:29:48 AM »
Leg 1 of the new version is done and dusted. I saw many people talk about how the first episode was slow. I do agree. That's largely the case as the ice climb task was used to introduce the teams. By the second episode, the show is back in the swing of things. We saw the return of classic aspects like a task where teams have to interact with locals. One team even interrupted a funeral to ask for directions. The show also really tested the mental faculties of the teams with the cryptic clues of the hotdog stand and the church. The keychain was also clever as some teams figured it out early and other teams just thought that they had to find a sweater with a flag. Also, what was in the waters of the North Atlantic where two teams lost their money this past week. I will say, one thing that is slightly weird about this version is how they end episodes in the middle of tasks rather than at the end.

Off to Spain on Monday.
« Last Edit: July 07, 2024, 04:57:45 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5111
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #54 on: July 07, 2024, 10:11:11 PM »
does anyone have link for episode 2
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #55 on: July 08, 2024, 11:29:47 AM »
Leg 2: Monday & Saturday

Havent seen the episode yet, but I think Gibraltar is next.
« Last Edit: July 08, 2024, 04:24:57 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5111
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #56 on: July 08, 2024, 05:08:47 PM »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #57 on: July 13, 2024, 11:30:19 AM »
Week 3: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
« Last Edit: July 13, 2024, 03:19:06 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #58 on: July 16, 2024, 11:29:12 AM »
Elimination tomorrow.
« Last Edit: July 16, 2024, 03:01:55 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #59 on: July 17, 2024, 11:44:07 AM »
More Morocco on Saturday.
« Last Edit: July 17, 2024, 03:02:58 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #60 on: July 17, 2024, 08:48:23 PM »
The crazy leg certainly lived up to its name. 3 countries (with a first ever visit to Gibraltar), 2 continents, within 24 hours. Teams were in Malaga in midday and a couples of them got off of the ferry in Tangier around 6 AM the next day. We saw another team lose their money (how?), and a team get sideswiped. A couple of familiar task from US were brought over like Picasso and twirl time. There were also some incredibly difficult tasks like the telephone number search and the Fast Forward. Seriously, that Fast Forward was one of the hardest ones I've seen. Then again this was for a Pit Stop on another continent. (How often can I say that?) It was also crazy to see Itzik & Esty dominate the leg only to falter at the last task.

Did I mention that this was only the second leg.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #61 on: July 18, 2024, 05:54:44 AM »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #62 on: July 20, 2024, 11:27:47 AM »
More Marrakesh on Monday.
« Last Edit: July 20, 2024, 03:16:36 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #63 on: July 22, 2024, 11:30:25 AM »
Pit Stop tomorrow.
« Last Edit: July 23, 2024, 06:31:36 AM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #64 on: July 23, 2024, 11:29:31 AM »
Senegal on Saturday.
« Last Edit: July 23, 2024, 03:11:12 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #65 on: July 24, 2024, 08:46:55 PM »
Out of the first three legs, this was probably my least favorite. There were multiple tasks that were just pure luck as well as a very physical Double Battle. Guy really took the brunt of it with a streak of bad luck and almost injuring himself after falling into a tannery vat at the Roadblock. Also Guy after the Roadblock:

Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #66 on: July 27, 2024, 11:31:30 AM »
Tonights episode was postponed.
« Last Edit: July 27, 2024, 11:59:24 AM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #67 on: July 30, 2024, 11:28:29 AM »
Yet another delay.
« Last Edit: July 30, 2024, 01:57:05 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:29:29 AM »
More Senegal on Saturday.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:48:24 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4375
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 04:12:10 PM »
Why did this episode keep getting delayed? They've been good about keeping schedule thus far.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1766
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 05:23:12 PM »
Preempted by news of regional events.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 