Leg 1 of the new version is done and dusted. I saw many people talk about how the first episode was slow. I do agree. That's largely the case as the ice climb task was used to introduce the teams. By the second episode, the show is back in the swing of things. We saw the return of classic aspects like a task where teams have to interact with locals. One team even interrupted a funeral to ask for directions. The show also really tested the mental faculties of the teams with the cryptic clues of the hotdog stand and the church. The keychain was also clever as some teams figured it out early and other teams just thought that they had to find a sweater with a flag. Also, what was in the waters of the North Atlantic where two teams lost their money this past week. I will say, one thing that is slightly weird about this version is how they end episodes in the middle of tasks rather than at the end.



Off to Spain on Monday.