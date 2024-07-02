« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*  (Read 15248 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1471
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #50 on: July 02, 2024, 06:45:58 PM »
Can you tell if the rest of the episodes are geo-locked, or just paywalled?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1741
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #51 on: July 02, 2024, 07:02:54 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on July 02, 2024, 06:45:58 PM
Can you tell if the rest of the episodes are geo-locked, or just paywalled?

Paywalled
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1741
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #52 on: July 05, 2024, 01:20:14 PM »
The third episode is now on Sunday at 9:30 PM.
« Last Edit: July 05, 2024, 05:02:35 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1741
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 AM »
Leg 1 of the new version is done and dusted. I saw many people talk about how the first episode was slow. I do agree. That's largely the case as the ice climb task was used to introduce the teams. By the second episode, the show is back in the swing of things. We saw the return of classic aspects like a task where teams have to interact with locals. One team even interrupted a funeral to ask for directions. The show also really tested the mental faculties of the teams with the cryptic clues of the hotdog stand and the church. The keychain was also clever as some teams figured it out early and other teams just thought that they had to find a sweater with a flag. Also, what was in the waters of the North Atlantic where two teams lost their money this past week. I will say, one thing that is slightly weird about this version is how they end episodes in the middle of tasks rather than at the end.

Off to Spain on Monday.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:57:45 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5111
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:11:11 PM »
does anyone have link for episode 2
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1741
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:29:47 AM »
Leg 2: Monday & Saturday

Havent seen the episode yet, but I think Gibraltar is next.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:57 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5111
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:08:47 PM »
Quote from: ZBC Company on Yesterday at 10:11:11 PM
does anyone have link for episode 2
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 