The crazy leg certainly lived up to its name. 3 countries (with a first ever visit to Gibraltar), 2 continents, within 24 hours. Teams were in Malaga in midday and a couples of them got off of the ferry in Tangier around 6 AM the next day. We saw another team lose their money (how?), and a team get sideswiped. A couple of familiar task from US were brought over like Picasso and twirl time. There were also some incredibly difficult tasks like the telephone number search and the Fast Forward. Seriously, that Fast Forward was one of the hardest ones I've seen. Then again this was for a Pit Stop on another continent. (How often can I say that?) It was also crazy to see Itzik & Esty dominate the leg only to falter at the last task.
Did I mention that this was only the second leg.