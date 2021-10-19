Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
'There's nothing to panic about, once it's possible we'll do it. Right now I don't see how it can happen in the world, every country has its own corona laws. God forbid, if one of the contestants or crew members test positive, then what do we do? All sorts of things that go beyond normal production management. It probably currently produces such an expensive production because of these issues that they prefer to wait with it."
"Israel Hayom" learned that in a new survey conducted among viewers, they were asked if they would like to return the successful reality show to the screen Will it actually happen?Is the old reality show "The Race to the Million" on its way to return to the screen? "Israel Hayom" has learned that a survey has been taking place in recent days, in which they checked the intentions of watching "The Race for a Million" if it returns to the screen.In the survey, the participants were asked, among other things, whether they had watched the show in the past and which reality show they would like to see come back. At this stage it is not clear who commissioned the survey, but it indicates the feasibility and willingness of the television people to return the format to the screen."The Race for a Million" is considered one of the most beloved reality shows, but also very expensive to produce. About 8 seasons have been broadcast in Israel so far. The show went off the air in December 2020, among other things because of the Corona epidemic. So will she be back soon? time will tell."The Race for a Million" is the Israeli version of the American reality show "The Amazing Race". The program was broadcast starting February 5, 2009, on Channel 2, by Reshet. With the split of Channel 2, the program moved to be broadcast on Network 13. At the 2014 Israel Television Academy Awards, the fourth season of the program won the "Best Reality Program" award.
Just learned some sad news via a Facebook Amazing Race fan group - HaMerotz LaMillion has officially been cancelled after 8 seasons. This comes from a TAR fan in Israel who works in the production company's building and read it on Entertainment pages It certainly stood over among other versions over the years for its unique tasks, That leaves US, Canada and Australia as the only active versions left.
After 7 seasons and 1 Allstars, The amazing race Israel Hamerotz-Lamillion Cancelled.The last two season were awful and out of the format and gained low at ratings. The question that arises is if the competing channel will take the format, but rumors came up - the production might do something different, and maybe twisting the format to be cheaper. As a producer myself in the same channel (But, News
) and a fan of the amazing race, I want to suggest new ideas of how to save the format without a large budget.Anyone?😉
The beloved reality format that was abandoned due to the corona epidemic and remained off the broadcast schedule on Network 13, finds a new home with the competitor, just after the announcement of the program that will "replace" it.
According to a source in the production, most of the participants will be anonymous, but some names of potential celebrity couples for the season have also come up.The new season is expected to be filmed in the coming months and the castings and auditions for it continue.
The 43-year-old Levi is considered one of the most successful and leading actors in Israel in the last two decades, and this will be his first time as a host on a TV show.
Levi posted the announcement on his Instagram, which implies a 2024 airdate.
