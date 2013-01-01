« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Update from Ron Shahar when asked about HaMerotz LaMillion:

'There's nothing to panic about, once it's possible we'll do it. Right now I don't see how it can happen in the world, every country has its own corona laws. God forbid, if one of the contestants or crew members test positive, then what do we do? All sorts of things that go beyond normal production management. It probably currently produces such an expensive production because of these issues that they prefer to wait with it."

https://tmi.maariv.co.il/celebs-news/Article-871661

This interview came after Ron competed on The Masked Singer.

Includes video of Ron singing "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" dressed as a doe: https://www.mako.co.il/good-evening-with-guy-pines-articles/Article-77fef2c59159c71027.htm
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Unlike Canada or Australia, Israel's much too small a country to think about a domestic edition. The wait will be worth it.
