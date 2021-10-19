« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*

Xoruz

HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
October 19, 2021, 09:41:30 PM
Update from Ron Shahar when asked about HaMerotz LaMillion:

'There's nothing to panic about, once it's possible we'll do it. Right now I don't see how it can happen in the world, every country has its own corona laws. God forbid, if one of the contestants or crew members test positive, then what do we do? All sorts of things that go beyond normal production management. It probably currently produces such an expensive production because of these issues that they prefer to wait with it."

https://tmi.maariv.co.il/celebs-news/Article-871661

This interview came after Ron competed on The Masked Singer.

Includes video of Ron singing "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" dressed as a doe: https://www.mako.co.il/good-evening-with-guy-pines-articles/Article-77fef2c59159c71027.htm
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
October 19, 2021, 09:43:40 PM
Unlike Canada or Australia, Israel's much too small a country to think about a domestic edition. The wait will be worth it.
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
May 29, 2022, 03:07:45 PM
This was in Ron Shahar's IG story. Credit to Avid for noticing it!

Must mean Season 9 is on the horizon. 7 and 8 filmed back-to-back in 2018, so yeah, if it hasn't been cancelled, they're waaay overdue to film as well. Now's the time while every other version is.
Avid

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
May 29, 2022, 03:08:18 PM
Translate this pliz
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
May 29, 2022, 03:35:56 PM
Loosely: "Reshet is considering bringing back The Amazing Race."
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
September 06, 2022, 11:25:58 AM
News from last month.

https://www.israelhayom.co.il/culture/tv/article/12845708

"Israel Hayom" learned that in a new survey conducted among viewers, they were asked if they would like to return the successful reality show to the screen  Will it actually happen?

Is the old reality show "The Race to the Million" on its way to return to the screen? "Israel Hayom" has learned that a survey has been taking place in recent days, in which they checked the intentions of watching "The Race for a Million" if it returns to the screen.

In the survey, the participants were asked, among other things, whether they had watched the show in the past and which reality show they would like to see come back. At this stage it is not clear who commissioned the survey, but it indicates the feasibility and willingness of the television people to return the format to the screen.

"The Race for a Million" is considered one of the most beloved reality shows, but also very expensive to produce. About 8 seasons have been broadcast in Israel so far. The show went off the air in December 2020, among other things because of the Corona epidemic. So will she be back soon? time will tell.

"The Race for a Million" is the Israeli version of the American reality show "The Amazing Race". The program was broadcast starting February 5, 2009, on Channel 2, by Reshet. With the split of Channel 2, the program moved to be broadcast on Network 13. At the 2014 Israel Television Academy Awards, the fourth season of the program won the "Best Reality Program" award.
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Yesterday at 12:40:27 PM
Just learned some sad news via a Facebook Amazing Race fan group - HaMerotz LaMillion has officially been cancelled after 8 seasons. This comes from a TAR fan in Israel who works in the production company's building and read it on Entertainment pages :'(

It certainly stood over among other versions over the years for its unique tasks,

That leaves US, Canada and Australia as the only active versions left.
jfarbzz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Yesterday at 08:24:45 PM
Wait what 😭 what group was this?
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM
The Amazing Race Fans

After 7 seasons and 1 Allstars, The amazing race Israel Hamerotz-Lamillion Cancelled.
The last two season were awful and out of the format and gained low at ratings.
The question that arises is if the competing channel will take the format, but rumors came up - the production might do something different, and maybe twisting the format to be cheaper.
As a producer myself in the same channel (But, News) and a fan of the amazing race, I want to suggest new ideas of how to save the format without a large budget.
Anyone?😉

He said it was published in Entertainment pages but I couldn't find an article.
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Yesterday at 09:58:32 PM
If some guy on Facebook says "The show is cancelled" and immediately follows it up by calling recent seasons "awful", that doesn't strike me as a reliable source.
