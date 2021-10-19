« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*

Xoruz

HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
October 19, 2021, 09:41:30 PM
Update from Ron Shahar when asked about HaMerotz LaMillion:

'There's nothing to panic about, once it's possible we'll do it. Right now I don't see how it can happen in the world, every country has its own corona laws. God forbid, if one of the contestants or crew members test positive, then what do we do? All sorts of things that go beyond normal production management. It probably currently produces such an expensive production because of these issues that they prefer to wait with it."

https://tmi.maariv.co.il/celebs-news/Article-871661

This interview came after Ron competed on The Masked Singer.

Includes video of Ron singing "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" dressed as a doe: https://www.mako.co.il/good-evening-with-guy-pines-articles/Article-77fef2c59159c71027.htm
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
October 19, 2021, 09:43:40 PM
Unlike Canada or Australia, Israel's much too small a country to think about a domestic edition. The wait will be worth it.
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
May 29, 2022, 03:07:45 PM
This was in Ron Shahar's IG story. Credit to Avid for noticing it!

Must mean Season 9 is on the horizon. 7 and 8 filmed back-to-back in 2018, so yeah, if it hasn't been cancelled, they're waaay overdue to film as well. Now's the time while every other version is.
Avid

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
May 29, 2022, 03:08:18 PM
Translate this pliz
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
May 29, 2022, 03:35:56 PM
Translate this pliz

Loosely: "Reshet is considering bringing back The Amazing Race."
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Today at 11:25:58 AM
News from last month.

https://www.israelhayom.co.il/culture/tv/article/12845708

"Israel Hayom" learned that in a new survey conducted among viewers, they were asked if they would like to return the successful reality show to the screen  Will it actually happen?

Is the old reality show "The Race to the Million" on its way to return to the screen? "Israel Hayom" has learned that a survey has been taking place in recent days, in which they checked the intentions of watching "The Race for a Million" if it returns to the screen.

In the survey, the participants were asked, among other things, whether they had watched the show in the past and which reality show they would like to see come back. At this stage it is not clear who commissioned the survey, but it indicates the feasibility and willingness of the television people to return the format to the screen.

"The Race for a Million" is considered one of the most beloved reality shows, but also very expensive to produce. About 8 seasons have been broadcast in Israel so far. The show went off the air in December 2020, among other things because of the Corona epidemic. So will she be back soon? time will tell.

"The Race for a Million" is the Israeli version of the American reality show "The Amazing Race". The program was broadcast starting February 5, 2009, on Channel 2, by Reshet. With the split of Channel 2, the program moved to be broadcast on Network 13. At the 2014 Israel Television Academy Awards, the fourth season of the program won the "Best Reality Program" award.
